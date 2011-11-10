FRANKFURT Nov 10 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 2.4 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0717 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0714 GMT):

SIEMENS (SIEGn.DE)

Indicated 3.0 percent lower

The German conglomerate reported fourth-quarter core operating profit of 2.166 billion euros ($2.943 billion), below the 2.392 billion average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:

Related news [SIEGn.DE-E]

RWE

Indicated 1.7 percent lower

The company reported nine-months EBITDA of 6.23 billion euros, in line with the 6.2 billion average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:

Related news

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (DTEGn.DE)

Indicated unchanged

The company reported third-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), excluding special items from continued operations, came in at 3.9 billion euros, beating the 3.8 billion average poll forecast. Poll:

Related news [DTEGn.DE-E]

K+S (SDFGn.DE)

Indicated 3.9 percent lower

The German potash miner reported third-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), adjusted for currency hedging instruments, of 199 million euros, beating the 190 million average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:

Related news [SDFGn.DE-E]

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 1.3 percent lower

October traffic figures due 1200 GMT.

Related news

LANXESS

Indicated 1.7 percent lower

The rubber chemicals specialist reported third-quarter adjusted EBITDA of 311 million euros, beating the 290 million average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:

Related news

STADA (STAGn.DE)

Indicated 1.7 percent lower

The German generic drugmaker reported a third-quarter net loss of 11.2 million euros, narrower than the 54.7 million average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:

Related news [STAGn.DE-E]

SKY DEUTSCHLAND SKYDn.DE

Indicated 1.5 percent lower

The German pay TV broadcaster reported a net loss of 46.9 million euros for the third quarter, compared with a 47.4 million poll average. Poll:

Related news [SKYDn.DE-E]

CELESIO (CLSGn.DE)

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

Europe's largest drugs distributor reported third-quarter net income of 59.9 million euros, beating the 50.9 million average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:

Related news [CLSGn.DE-E]

FRAPORT

Indicated 2.2 percent lower

The German airport operator reported third-quarter EBITDA of 288 million euros, below the 292 million average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:

Related news

FIELMANN

Indicated 1.5 percent lower

The German optician and glasses retailer reported its third-quarter pretax profit reached 53.7 million euros, lower than the 54.3 million average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:

Related news

BRENNTAG (BNRGn.DE)

Indication not available

The German chemicals distributor reported third-quarter EBITDA of 165 million euros, below the 171 million average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:

Related news [BNRGn.DE-E]

DEUTZ

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The German heavy engine manufacturer reported third-quarter net profit of 20.7 million euros, beating the 14.9 million average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:

Related news

ELRINGKLINGER (ZILGn.DE)

Indicated 2.2 percent lower

The German gasket specialist reported third-quarter operating profit of 58 million euros, beating the 57.4 million average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:

Related news [ZILGn.DE-E]

CENTROTHERM

Indicated 1.2 percent lower

Final Q3 results. The world's No.2 solar equipment maker last month said it cut its forecast for 2011 sales and operating margin, becoming the latest casualty of a crisis in the solar sector.

Related news

UNITED INTERNET

Indicated 1.5 percent lower

The German internet service provider reported third-quarter EBITDA of 85 million euros, beating the 79.8 million average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:

Related news

FREENET (FNTGn.DE)

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The company reported third-quarter EBITDA of 84.2 million euros, beating the 82.5 million average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:

Related news [FNTGn.DE-E]

JUNGHEINRICH (JUNG_p.DE)

Indicated 1.3 percent lower

The German forklift truck maker reported third-quarter EBIT of 38.3 million euros, beating the 35.5 million average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:

Related news [JUNG_p.DE-E]

MLP

Indicated 1.4 percent lower

The company reported third-quarter EBIT of 2.9 million euros, beating the 2.4 million average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -3.2 pct, S&P 500 -3.7 pct, Nasdaq -3.9 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei -2.9 pct at Thursday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Final CPI for November unchanged m/m and +2.5 pct y/y. Final HICP +0.1 pct m/m, +2.9 pct y/y. [nB4E7JG05J ]

Wholesale prices for October -1.0 pct m/m, +5.0 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.736 Euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)