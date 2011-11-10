FRANKFURT Nov 10 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 2.4 percent lower on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0717 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks (share price indications at 0714 GMT):
SIEMENS (SIEGn.DE)
Indicated 3.0 percent lower
The German conglomerate reported fourth-quarter core
operating profit of 2.166 billion euros ($2.943 billion), below
the 2.392 billion average forecast in a Reuters poll.
Poll:
Related news [SIEGn.DE-E]
RWE
Indicated 1.7 percent lower
The company reported nine-months EBITDA of 6.23 billion
euros, in line with the 6.2 billion average forecast in a
Reuters poll. Poll:
Related news
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (DTEGn.DE)
Indicated unchanged
The company reported third-quarter earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), excluding special
items from continued operations, came in at 3.9 billion euros,
beating the 3.8 billion average poll forecast.
Poll:
Related news [DTEGn.DE-E]
K+S (SDFGn.DE)
Indicated 3.9 percent lower
The German potash miner reported third-quarter earnings
before interest and tax (EBIT), adjusted for currency hedging
instruments, of 199 million euros, beating the 190 million
average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:
Related news [SDFGn.DE-E]
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 1.3 percent lower
October traffic figures due 1200 GMT.
Related news
LANXESS
Indicated 1.7 percent lower
The rubber chemicals specialist reported third-quarter
adjusted EBITDA of 311 million euros, beating the 290 million
average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:
Related news
STADA (STAGn.DE)
Indicated 1.7 percent lower
The German generic drugmaker reported a third-quarter net
loss of 11.2 million euros, narrower than the 54.7 million
average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:
Related news [STAGn.DE-E]
SKY DEUTSCHLAND SKYDn.DE
Indicated 1.5 percent lower
The German pay TV broadcaster reported a net loss of 46.9
million euros for the third quarter, compared with a 47.4
million poll average. Poll:
Related news [SKYDn.DE-E]
CELESIO (CLSGn.DE)
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
Europe's largest drugs distributor reported third-quarter
net income of 59.9 million euros, beating the 50.9 million
average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:
Related news [CLSGn.DE-E]
FRAPORT
Indicated 2.2 percent lower
The German airport operator reported third-quarter EBITDA of
288 million euros, below the 292 million average forecast in a
Reuters poll. Poll:
Related news
FIELMANN
Indicated 1.5 percent lower
The German optician and glasses retailer reported its
third-quarter pretax profit reached 53.7 million euros, lower
than the 54.3 million average forecast in a Reuters poll.
Poll:
Related news
BRENNTAG (BNRGn.DE)
Indication not available
The German chemicals distributor reported third-quarter
EBITDA of 165 million euros, below the 171 million average
forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:
Related news [BNRGn.DE-E]
DEUTZ
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The German heavy engine manufacturer reported third-quarter
net profit of 20.7 million euros, beating the 14.9 million
average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:
Related news
ELRINGKLINGER (ZILGn.DE)
Indicated 2.2 percent lower
The German gasket specialist reported third-quarter
operating profit of 58 million euros, beating the 57.4 million
average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:
Related news [ZILGn.DE-E]
CENTROTHERM
Indicated 1.2 percent lower
Final Q3 results. The world's No.2 solar equipment maker
last month said it cut its forecast for 2011 sales and operating
margin, becoming the latest casualty of a crisis in the solar
sector.
Related news
UNITED INTERNET
Indicated 1.5 percent lower
The German internet service provider reported third-quarter
EBITDA of 85 million euros, beating the 79.8 million average
forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:
Related news
FREENET (FNTGn.DE)
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The company reported third-quarter EBITDA of 84.2 million
euros, beating the 82.5 million average forecast in a Reuters
poll. Poll:
Related news [FNTGn.DE-E]
JUNGHEINRICH (JUNG_p.DE)
Indicated 1.3 percent lower
The German forklift truck maker reported third-quarter EBIT
of 38.3 million euros, beating the 35.5 million average forecast
in a Reuters poll. Poll:
Related news [JUNG_p.DE-E]
MLP
Indicated 1.4 percent lower
The company reported third-quarter EBIT of 2.9 million
euros, beating the 2.4 million average forecast in a Reuters
poll. Poll:
Related news
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -3.2 pct, S&P 500 -3.7 pct, Nasdaq
-3.9 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei -2.9 pct at Thursday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Final CPI for November unchanged m/m and +2.5 pct y/y. Final
HICP +0.1 pct m/m, +2.9 pct y/y. [nB4E7JG05J ]
Wholesale prices for October -1.0 pct m/m, +5.0 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.736 Euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz)