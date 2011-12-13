FRANKFURT Dec 13 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0715 GMT)

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 1.0 percent higher

Commerzbank and the German government have been in intense talks for several days over possible state aid, five people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

E.ON, ALLIANZ

E.ON indicated 1.5 percent lower

Allianz indicated 0.4 percent higher

The world's largest utility by sales, said it would book 3 billion euros ($3.96 billion) in impairment charges, forcing it to lower the upper end of its operating profit target range for 2011.

Allianz wants to take over the 12,000 km gas network of E.ON unit Ruhrgas, and is in advanced talks, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing company sources.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext have submitted new remedies to get their $9 billion merger approved by the European competition authorities.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

Deutsche Bank's retail fund unit DWS said its frozen real estate fund DB Immoflex will be liquidated by May 2014.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Siemens expects U.S. revenues at its Industry division to grow by a single-digit percentage next year, the chief executive of the U.S. Industry Sector said on Monday.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

A&T has another month to decide whether it wants to continue to pursue its $39 billion acquisition of T-Mobile USA after a U.S. Judge agreed to delay the court battle over the deal until January 18.

VOLKSWAGEN, DAIMLER

Volkswagen indicated 0.3 percent higher

Daimler indicated 0.7 percent higher

Audi chief Rupert Stadler told German paper Handelsblatt Audi will sell more cars this year than Mercedes for the first time. He also said he sees growth in 2012, but coming from Asia, United States and South America, while Europe will be flat or fall slightly.

TUI

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

Logistics businessman Klaus-Michael Kuehne and the town of Hamburg are planning an offer for at least 20 percent of TUI's stake in shipper Hapag-Lloyd, FAZ reported. Sources told Reuters talks were being held with a view to TUI being able to tender its stake on Tuesday with the supervisory board meeting.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.3 pct, S&P 500 -1.5 pct, Nasdaq -1.3 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei -1.2 pct at Tuesday's close.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

THYSSENKRUPP - Barclays has initiated coverage of the stock with 'overweight'.

INFINEON - HSBC has rated the stock 'overweight', with a 7.25 euro price target, traders said.

COMMERZBANK - Nomura has cut its price target for the stock to 1 euro from 2 euros.

KLOECKNER & CO - Barclays has initiated coverage of the stock with 'overweight'.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

December ZEW economic sentiment due at 1000 GMT. Seen at -56.5 down from -55.2 in the previous month. Current conditions seen at 31.0 from 34.2 in November.

