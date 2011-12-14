Frankfurt Dec 14 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.8 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0700 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0700 GMT)

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

AT&T Inc and Sprint Nextel Corp asked a U.S. court on Tuesday to delay hearings in their private litigation over whether the telecommunications giant can buy T-Mobile USA, and the judge promptly agreed.

E.ON

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

The board of Energias de Portugal recommended on Tuesday that the government sell its 21.35 percent stake in the utility to either Germany's E.ON or China's Three Gorges Corp, sidelining two suitors from Brazil, newspaper Diario Economico said.

ALLIANZ, MAN SE

Allianz indicated 0.7 percent lower

MAN indicated 0.9 percent lower

The insolvency administrator of Germany's Manroland -- owned by Allianz Capital Partners and MAN SE -- is still scouting around for parties potentially interested in buying or investing in the world's second biggest printing machinery maker, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

U.S. prosecutors charged eight former Siemens AG executives with paying $100 million in bribes for more than a decade to Argentina officials to help win a $1 billion contract to produce national identity cards. A Siemens spokesman declined to comment, saying the case involved individuals and not the company.

TUI

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

The German tourism group said it expects turnover and operating earnings to grow moderately in its current fiscal year, but warned of continued headwinds.

SOLON

Indicated 62.3 percent lower

The German solar panel producer has filed for the opening of insolvency proceedings for its subsidiaries Solon Photovoltaik GmbH, Solon Nord GmbH and Solon Investments GmbH.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -0.9 pct, Nasdaq -1.3 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei -0.4 pct at Wednesday's close.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

METRO - ING has cut the stock to "hold" from "buy", while price target was cut to 32 euros from 39 euros.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German economic think tank Ifo publishes economic forecasts.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Marilyn Gerlach)