Frankfurt Dec 14 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.8 percent lower on Wednesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0700 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks (share price indications at 0700 GMT)
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
AT&T Inc and Sprint Nextel Corp asked a U.S.
court on Tuesday to delay hearings in their private litigation
over whether the telecommunications giant can buy T-Mobile USA,
and the judge promptly agreed.
E.ON
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
The board of Energias de Portugal recommended on
Tuesday that the government sell its 21.35 percent stake in the
utility to either Germany's E.ON or China's Three
Gorges Corp, sidelining two suitors from Brazil, newspaper
Diario Economico said.
ALLIANZ, MAN SE
Allianz indicated 0.7 percent lower
MAN indicated 0.9 percent lower
The insolvency administrator of Germany's Manroland -- owned
by Allianz Capital Partners and MAN SE -- is still scouting
around for parties potentially interested in buying or investing
in the world's second biggest printing machinery maker,
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
U.S. prosecutors charged eight former Siemens AG executives
with paying $100 million in bribes for more than a decade to
Argentina officials to help win a $1 billion contract to produce
national identity cards. A Siemens spokesman declined to
comment, saying the case involved individuals and not the
company.
TUI
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
The German tourism group said it expects turnover and
operating earnings to grow moderately in its current fiscal
year, but warned of continued headwinds.
SOLON
Indicated 62.3 percent lower
The German solar panel producer has filed for the opening of
insolvency proceedings for its subsidiaries Solon Photovoltaik
GmbH, Solon Nord GmbH and Solon Investments GmbH.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -0.9 pct, Nasdaq
-1.3 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei -0.4 pct at Wednesday's close.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
METRO - ING has cut the stock to "hold" from
"buy", while price target was cut to 32 euros from 39 euros.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German economic think tank Ifo publishes economic forecasts.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Marilyn Gerlach)