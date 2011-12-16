FRANKFURT Dec 16 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.9 percent higher on Friday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0735 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks (share price indications at 0734 GMT):
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
Deutsche Bank has launched the sale of its global asset
management business with a price tag of about 2 billion euros
($2.6 billion), the Financial Times reported on Friday.
Separately, Fitch Ratings, the third-biggest of the
major credit rating agencies, downgraded U.S. and European
banks, including Deutsche Bank, citing "increased challenges" in
the financial markets.
METRO AG
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Supervisory board meeting. The company looks set to pick
company executive Mark Frese as its new finance chief after the
incumbent was promoted to the top job, several people familiar
with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext have stepped up
their lobbying with an advertising campaign to pressure European
Union regulators and secure approval for their $9 billion
merger.
E.ON
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The utility expects a net loss this year, Chief Executive
Johannes Teyssen told TV news programme ARD Tagesthemen. "We
even have to expect a loss," he was quoted as saying. A company
spokesman said Teyssen was referring to unadjusted net earnings.
On an adjusted basis, the group still predicts net profit of
2.3-2.5 billion euros and impairment charges of 3 billion euros
earlier this week, the spokesman said.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 1.5 percent higher
The air freight arm of Deutsche Lufthansa is reviewing its
business in China, the world's second-biggest economy, where
cargo companies are struggling to make a profit, according to
Lufthansa Cargo's chief executive.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
Britain's decision to award a key rail contract to Siemens
AG, which led incumbent Bombardier Inc to cut hundreds
of jobs at its British plant, will be subject to an official
review, a committee of MPs said on Friday.
BAYER
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Bayer CropScience said settlement agreements with U.S.
long-grain rice growers in connection with biotech litigation
have taken effect, adding it would pay up to $750 million to
amicably resolve claims submitted by growers.
EADS
Indicated 0.5 percent higher in Frankfurt
Emirates airline, the largest customer for the
Airbus A380 superjumbo, is hoping to soon place more orders for
the aircraft made by EADS's Airbus unit, the airline's chief
executive told Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq
+0.1 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei +0.3 pct at Friday's close.
($1 = 0.7694 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Ludwig Burger)