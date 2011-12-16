FRANKFURT Dec 16 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.9 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0735 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0734 GMT):

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

Deutsche Bank has launched the sale of its global asset management business with a price tag of about 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion), the Financial Times reported on Friday.

Separately, Fitch Ratings, the third-biggest of the major credit rating agencies, downgraded U.S. and European banks, including Deutsche Bank, citing "increased challenges" in the financial markets.

METRO AG

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Supervisory board meeting. The company looks set to pick company executive Mark Frese as its new finance chief after the incumbent was promoted to the top job, several people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext have stepped up their lobbying with an advertising campaign to pressure European Union regulators and secure approval for their $9 billion merger.

E.ON

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The utility expects a net loss this year, Chief Executive Johannes Teyssen told TV news programme ARD Tagesthemen. "We even have to expect a loss," he was quoted as saying. A company spokesman said Teyssen was referring to unadjusted net earnings.

On an adjusted basis, the group still predicts net profit of 2.3-2.5 billion euros and impairment charges of 3 billion euros earlier this week, the spokesman said.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 1.5 percent higher

The air freight arm of Deutsche Lufthansa is reviewing its business in China, the world's second-biggest economy, where cargo companies are struggling to make a profit, according to Lufthansa Cargo's chief executive.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

Britain's decision to award a key rail contract to Siemens AG, which led incumbent Bombardier Inc to cut hundreds of jobs at its British plant, will be subject to an official review, a committee of MPs said on Friday.

BAYER

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Bayer CropScience said settlement agreements with U.S. long-grain rice growers in connection with biotech litigation have taken effect, adding it would pay up to $750 million to amicably resolve claims submitted by growers.

EADS

Indicated 0.5 percent higher in Frankfurt

Emirates airline, the largest customer for the Airbus A380 superjumbo, is hoping to soon place more orders for the aircraft made by EADS's Airbus unit, the airline's chief executive told Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei +0.3 pct at Friday's close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7694 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Ludwig Burger)