FRANKFURT Dec 19 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.2 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0705 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0705 GMT):

METRO

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

The company is unlikely to make a decision on the sale of its Kaufhof department store chain before the end of this year after Friday's supervisory board meeting ended inconclusively.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

Talks over potential asset sales as part of AT&T Inc's efforts to get approval of its $39 billion purchase of T-Mobile USA have gone cold, according to The Wall Street Journal on Sunday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.1 percent lower

The company's premium car brand Audi expects no major impact from the euro zone debt crisis and expects to grow in 2012, Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler told a German magazine.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

The company has appointed U.S. general Stanley McChrystal to chair the board of directors of its Siemens Government Technologies unit.

DAIMLER

Indicated 1.3 percent lower

The company's Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche told employees he was optimistic about 2012, Automotive News Europe reported, citing a year-end letter to staff it obtained.

"We are in good shape - and we are growing," the publication quoted Zetsche as saying in the letter.

RWE

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

The company has warned that German government's plan to install 7.6 gigawatts (GW) worth of offshore wind turbines by 2020 may not be reached due to insufficient network expansion, according to a letter obtained by Reuters.

SGL CARBON

Indicated 1.3 percent lower

The graphite electrodes maker sees no risk of a full takeover by shareholders BMW and Susanne Klatten, which together hold about 44 percent in the company, its chief financial officer told a German paper.

PROSIEBENSAT1

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The broadcaster ProSieben expects Germany's TV advertising market to remain stable next year compared with 2011 as the euro zone economy weakens, Chief Financial Officer Axel Salzmann told a German newspaper.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 10 percent higher

Germany's second-largest airline said it had entered an extensive strategic cooperation with Etihad, which has raised its stake to 29.2 percent.

KRONES

Indicated 1.8 percent lower

Chief Financial Officer Hans-Juergen Thaus told Euro am Sonntag he could not yet say whether Krones would reach an operating margin of 7 percent in 2012.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.02 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.6 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei -0.9 pct at 0545 GMT.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

CONTINENTAL - Barclays has initiated coverage of the stock with a "overweight" rating and a 71 euro price target.

SUEDZUCKER - Goldman Sachs raised the stock to "buy" from "neutral".

EURO ZONE DEBT CRISIS

Politicians have to move fast to make the European bailout fund operational, as any delay ends up jacking up the cost, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi was quoted as saying on Sunday by The Financial Times.

Fitch Ratings on Friday warned it may downgrade Belgium, Italy, and four other euro zone countries in the absence of a "comprehensive solution" to the region's debt crisis.

