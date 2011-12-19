FRANKFURT Dec 19 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 1.2 percent lower on Monday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0705 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks (share price indications at 0705 GMT):
METRO
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
The company is unlikely to make a decision on the sale of
its Kaufhof department store chain before the end of this year
after Friday's supervisory board meeting ended inconclusively.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
Talks over potential asset sales as part of AT&T Inc's
efforts to get approval of its $39 billion purchase of T-Mobile
USA have gone cold, according to The Wall Street Journal on
Sunday.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
The company's premium car brand Audi expects no
major impact from the euro zone debt crisis and expects to grow
in 2012, Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler told a German
magazine.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
The company has appointed U.S. general Stanley McChrystal to
chair the board of directors of its Siemens Government
Technologies unit.
DAIMLER
Indicated 1.3 percent lower
The company's Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche told employees
he was optimistic about 2012, Automotive News Europe reported,
citing a year-end letter to staff it obtained.
"We are in good shape - and we are growing," the publication
quoted Zetsche as saying in the letter.
RWE
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
The company has warned that German government's plan to
install 7.6 gigawatts (GW) worth of offshore wind turbines by
2020 may not be reached due to insufficient network expansion,
according to a letter obtained by Reuters.
SGL CARBON
Indicated 1.3 percent lower
The graphite electrodes maker sees no risk of a full
takeover by shareholders BMW and Susanne Klatten,
which together hold about 44 percent in the company, its chief
financial officer told a German paper.
PROSIEBENSAT1
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The broadcaster ProSieben expects Germany's TV advertising
market to remain stable next year compared with 2011 as the euro
zone economy weakens, Chief Financial Officer Axel Salzmann told
a German newspaper.
AIR BERLIN
Indicated 10 percent higher
Germany's second-largest airline said it had entered an
extensive strategic cooperation with Etihad, which has raised
its stake to 29.2 percent.
KRONES
Indicated 1.8 percent lower
Chief Financial Officer Hans-Juergen Thaus told Euro am
Sonntag he could not yet say whether Krones would reach an
operating margin of 7 percent in 2012.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.02 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq
+0.6 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei -0.9 pct at 0545 GMT.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
CONTINENTAL - Barclays has initiated coverage of
the stock with a "overweight" rating and a 71 euro price target.
SUEDZUCKER - Goldman Sachs raised the stock to
"buy" from "neutral".
EURO ZONE DEBT CRISIS
Politicians have to move fast to make the European bailout
fund operational, as any delay ends up jacking up the cost,
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi was quoted as
saying on Sunday by The Financial Times.
Fitch Ratings on Friday warned it may downgrade Belgium,
Italy, and four other euro zone countries in the absence of a
"comprehensive solution" to the region's debt crisis.
