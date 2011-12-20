FRANKFURT Dec 20 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0715 GMT)

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 1.2 percent lower

AT&T agreed with Deutsche Telekom to drop its $39 billion bid to buy the German company's U.S. wireless unit amid increasing regulatory obstacles.

AT&T said it will instead enter into a roaming agreement with Deutsche Telekom. Deutsche Telekom said it would receive a break-up fee in the form of $3 billion cash payment, a long-term agreement on 3G roaming services and a package of mobile communications licenses for T-Mobile USA.

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE, FRESENIUS

Fresenius Medical Care indicated 2.3 percent lower

Fresenius indicated 0.8 percent lower

Fresenius Medical Care has lowered its outlook for 2011 revenues, while confirming its outlook for earnings after taxes.

Fresenius said it expects 2011 revenues to just reach its target and said it sees earnings growing at the top end of its outlook range.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.8 pct, S&P 500 -1.2 pct, Nasdaq -1.3 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei +0.5 pct at Tuesday's close.

EURZONE DEBT CRISIS

The European Central Bank said on Monday risks to financial stability in the euro zone increased considerably in the second half of this year, largely due to contagion effects from the debt crisis and bank funding strains.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

GfK January consumer sentiment came in at 5.6, slightly higher than the expected 5.5, and unchanged from the previous month. November producer prices were up 0.1 percent m/m and 5.2 percent y/y, in-line with expectations.

December Ifo business climate due at 0900 GMT. Seen at 106.1, down from 106.6. Current conditions seen at 116 down from 116.7.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

