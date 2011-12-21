FRANKFURT Dec 21 The DAX top-30 index .GDAXI looked set to open percent lower/higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0705 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0707 GMT):

ALLIANZ, MUNICH RE

Allianz indicated 1.0 percent higher

Munich Re indicated 0.1 percent higher

European insurers' prospects deteriorated in the second half of 2011, weighed by a worsening sovereign debt crisis, a slowing economy, and persistently low interest rates, the industry's pan-European regulator said on Tuesday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

RREEF, the real estate investment management arm of Deutsche Bank's Asset Management division, said it would sell its Northern California industrial portfolio to PS Business Parks for $520 million.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Josef Ackermann said on Tuesday privatizations could help improve the fiscal situation of Germany and other European countries.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext have offered to cap fees on trading in their European derivatives contracts for three years in a last-ditch effort to get their $9 billion merger cleared in the European Union

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Germany's biggest airline aims to save 1.5 billion euros ($1.97 billion) in a new cost-cutting programme, daily Handelsblatt reported, without citing sources. A spokesman for Lufthansa said he could not confirm that figure, adding that details of the new savings programme are still being discussed.

Separately, rating agency Moody's said there could be downward pressure on the Ba1 rating it has on Lufthansa's debt if the carrier's gross leverage remained above 5x on a continued basis or liquidity substantially deteriorated.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

ThyssenKrupp may consider demanding compensation from its former chief executive and other managers for investments made in steel plants in Brazil and the United States.

VOLKSWAGEN, MAN SE

Volkswagen indicated 0.8 percent higher

MAN indicated 0.2 percent lower

Joerg Astalosch, a close aide to Volkswagen supervisory board chairman Ferdinand Piech, was appointed chief financial officer of truckmaker MAN effective on Jan. 1.

LANXESS

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

Lanxess, the world's largest synthetic rubber company, remains confident about its business developments and will continue its high levels of investments, Chief Executive Axel Heitmann told Handelsblatt on Wednesday. The newspaper said he had indicated that Lanxess could even outperform its core profit goal of 1.1 billion euros for this year.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +2.9 pct, S&P 500 +2.9 pct, Nasdaq +3.2 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei +1.5 pct at close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German import prices for November will be published by the Federal Statistics Office on Thursday, Dec. 22 and not on Wednesday Dec. 21 as originally announced, the statistics office in Wiesbaden said on Wednesday.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

