FRANKFURT Dec 23 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.9 percent higher on Friday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0723 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK
Deutsche Bank indicated 1.4 percent higher
Commerzbank indicated 1.1 percent higher
The dangers facing Europe's financial system have continued
to worsen, the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB) said on
Thursday, as it urged the euro zone to get its new rescue fund
up and running.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 1.0 percent higher
The exchange operator won U.S. antitrust approval to buy
NYSE Euronext on Thursday in a $9 billion deal that has
hit serious antitrust headwinds in Europe.
RWE
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The company is seeking advisers to sell its Polish business
as part of the group's divestment plan, daily Puls Biznesu
reported on Friday without naming its sources.
E.ON
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
The utility said it could not have offered more for
Portugal's stake in utility EDP after losing the bid to
China Three Gorges.
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The dialysis specialist said it bought eight family-owned
private dialysis clinics in Ecuador as well as its local
distribution partner in the Latin American country. The two
acquisitions will add about $24.5 million in annual revenues.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The engineering conglomerate said it was working to fix
flaws in some industrial controls products that researchers
warned could make public utility systems, hospitals and other
parts of the critical infrastructure vulnerable to attack by
hackers.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.8 pct, Nasdaq
+0.8 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei closed due to a public holiday.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Christoph Steitz)