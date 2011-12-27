FRANKFURT Dec 27 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0729 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

METRO, DOUGLAS

Metro indicated 0.6 percent higher

Douglas indicated 0.1 percent higher

German retailers saw a strong finish to the Christmas shopping season with turnover for the period expected to be 1.5 percent above year-ago levels, a spokesman for the HDE retail association said on Saturday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The automotive industry faces a tougher year in 2012 than it has done this year, but this should not be a reason to fall into pessimism, Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler told Reuters in an interview. Stadler also denied speculation in the German media that he might be a successor for Audi parent Volkswagen's CEO Martin Winterkorn, when the latter's contract ends in 2016.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The CEO of the industrial conglomerate told daily Der Tagesspiegel that the economy outside the financial sector was in better shape than many were fearing.

ADIDAS

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The company has been "largely unaffected" by the euro zone debt crisis so far, Chief Executive Herbert Hainer told German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung in an interview published on Tuesday.

RWE

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Korea Electric Power has chosen RWE as the preferred bidder for its first overseas trading joint venture mainly to procure raw materials, a KEPCO spokesperson said on Monday, confirming information from sources reported by Reuters.

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Germany's second-largest lender has not taken part in a share issue by Promsvyazbank (PSB), resulting in a cut of its stake in the Russian lender by around 1 percentage point to 14.4 percent, PSB said on Monday.

Separately, Handelsblatt reported that Commerzbank was planning to issue a new type of bonds backed by loans to medium-sized companies, citing sources. The paper also said that its Eurohypo unit was planning to issue new mortgage-backed loans that fall just short of the requirements for "Pfandbrief" covered bonds.

EADS

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The company's Airbus unit expects orders to be down more than 50 percent in 2012 compared with 2011, Airbus Chief Executive Thomas Enders said at an analyst meeting in London, Financial Times Deutschland reported on Tuesday.

BILFINGER BERGER

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Finance director Joachim Mueller reiterated Bilfinger Berger would consider giving shareholders a special dividend from any one-off gains the construction company would book this year, according to his interview with Boersen-Zeitung on Saturday.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1 pct, S&P 500 +0.9 pct, Nasdaq +0.7 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei -0.5 pct at Tuesday's close.

(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach, Ludwig Burger and Christoph Steitz)