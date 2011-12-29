FRANKFURT Dec 29 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0713 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

RWE

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The utility generated more power from lignite this year than in 2010 and margins from carbon emissions rights have improved, which could help soften the blow from Germany's move to exit nuclear power, Boersen-Zeitung reported, citing company sources.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor aims to boost its market share in Europe to 5 percent by 2015 from 3 percent now, the South Korean carmaker's deputy European chief Allan Rushforth told a German newspaper.

CONTINENTAL AG

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

The automotive supplier expects business to remain strong through the end of the first quarter, bolstered by demand in the United States and in Asia, its chief executive told a German newspaper.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.1 pct, S&P 500 -1.3 pct, Nasdaq -1.3 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei -0.3 pct at Thursday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Preliminary CPI for December. Seen +0.8 pct m/m and +2.2 pct y/y. HICP also due, seen +0.8 pct m/m and +2.5 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)