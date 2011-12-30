FRANKFURT Dec 30 The DAX top-30
index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Friday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0712 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move
German stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK
Deutsche Bank indicated 0.2 percent higher
Commerzbank indicated 0.1 percent higher
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told a
German newspaper that he sees no indication of a credit crunch,
neither in Germany's financial sector nor in the real economy.
Related news
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Jade Cargo, the Chinese joint venture of Lufthansa's
cargo arm, has halted operations due to weak demand and ongoing
talks between its owners, Boersen-Zeitung reported, citing a
letter send to Jade Cargo employees.
Related news
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Deutsche Telekom and a Hungarian unit will pay more than $95
million to settle U.S. criminal and civil probes into the
bribery of government officials in Macedonia and Montenegro.
Related news
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The engineering conglomerate is unlikely to float its
light bulb unit Osram in the first half of 2012, Financial Times
Deutschland reported, citing a person familiar with the
matter.
Related news
BALDA
Balda said late on Thursday it has decided to convene an
extraordinary general meeting to be held on Feb. 3, 2012
following a request by Octavian Special Master Fund to
substitute supervisory board members of the company.
Related news
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.1 pct, S&P 500 +1.1 pct, Nasdaq
+0.9 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei +0.7 pct at Friday's close.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach and Maria Sheahan)