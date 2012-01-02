Sistine Chapel gets full digital treatment for future restorations
FRANKFURT Jan 2 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0706 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Daimler aims to produce nearly 1 million Mercedes-Benz vehicles in Germany this year, Automotive News Europe said on Sunday, citing internal documents it had obtained.
Separately, Daimler's finance chief told Euro am Sonntag on Sunday that the company was on track to meet its targets for operating profit and sales for 2011.
E.ON
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The German utility will shortly make a move toward planned expansion into new markets outside Europe, Chief Executive Johannes Teyssen told a German newspaper.
MERCK KGAA
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Consumer demand for liquid crystal displays has weakened as expected, but there is no serious slump, the company's finance chief Matthias Zachert told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.
METRO, DOUGLAS
Metro indicated 0.2 percent higher
Douglas indicated 0.4 percent lower
Data collected by German industry association DIHK showed that consumer spending was at its highest level in more than a decade in Europe's biggest economy in 2011, having gained by at least 1.2 percent, according to daily newspaper Bild.
Separately, farmers' association President Gerd Sonnleitner told Bild he expects food prices to remain stable in Germany this year as stockpiles offset a weak harvest.
VOLKSWAGEN, PORSCHE
Volkswagen indicated 0.8 percent lower
Porsche indicated 1.5 percent lower
A group of investment funds is seeking nearly 2 billion euros ($2.60 billion) in compensation from Porsche Automobil Holding SE for losses incurred in a "short squeeze" as Porsche attempted to take over larger rival Volkswagen in 2008.
Separately, Porsche wants its vehicle sales to increase faster than the 6.5 percent growth forecast for the global passenger car market in 2012, marketing director Bernhard Maier said in an interview with Automotive News Europe.
PROSIEBENSAT.1
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
Broadcaster RTL had a market share of 35 percent of Germany's television audience aged 14 to 49 in 2011, beating out ProSieben's 28.9 percent, according to the two companies.
STADA
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
The generic drugmaker said on Sunday the price it would pay for the rights to market a range of products in Eastern Europe and the Middle East has been reduced to around 152 million euros from around 360 million euros.
SUNWAYS
Chinese photovoltaic supplier LDK Group is acquiring a 33 percent stake in Sunways AG via a capital share increase in the German maker of solar inverters, Sunways said on Saturday. LDK also intends to submit a voluntary public takeover offer for all outstanding shares in Sunways, the statement said.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei closed for bank holiday.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Markit/BME Manufacturing PMI for December due at 0853 GMT. Seen at 48.1, unchanged from the previous month.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7703 euros) (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach and Maria Sheahan)
