FRANKFURT Jan 6 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open unchanged on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0706 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move
German stocks:
BMW, DAIMLER
BMW indicated 0.3 percent lower
Daimler indicated 0.5 percent lower
BMW grabbed the top spot in the U.S. luxury auto market in
2011, edging out Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz brand, as both
German automakers took advantage of inventory problems for
Toyota Motor Corp's Lexus lineup, according to company
figures issued on Thursday.
EADS
Indicated 0.3 percent higher in Frankfurt
Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Qantas Airways
said on Friday they discovered cracks on the wing ribs
of their Airbus A380s, but said the cracks pose no threat to
safety and repairs have been carried out.
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The German construction group is in talks with the owners of
Indian infrastructure company Coastal Projects and private
equity investors to buy a majority stake in the Hyderabad-based
company, the Times of India reported on Friday.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.02 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq
+0.8 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei -1.2 pct at Friday's close.
RTL, BERTELSMANN
RTL Group is giving up on the Greek broadcasting market as
the country's debt-induced economic crisis crushes advertising
revenue.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Industrial orders for November due 1100 GMT. Seen -1.7 pct
m/m.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Christoph Steitz)