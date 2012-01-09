FRANKFURT Jan 9 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0730 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BMW

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The carmaker said it sold 1.67 million vehicles in 2011 at group level, a 14.2 percent rise compared with the previous year and its best sales result ever.

Separately, the company's chief executive told the Wall Street Journal he expected the carmaker to grow faster than the overall market this year after starting off with a strong order book.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

VW aims to sell over 500,000 vehicles in the United States in 2012, the first time in 39 years it would reach the half-million mark, it said ahead of the Detroit auto show.

Separately, the company's Audi unit is mulling sites for its own North American manufacturing plant beyond the new VW plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Audi's chief executive told a German newspaper.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The telecommunications company could issue bonds to raise funds for its T-Mobile USA business, The Financial Times reported, citing sources familiar with the company.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Nissan Motor Co and Daimler AG said on Sunday they would produce Mercedes-Benz gasoline engines at Nissan's Tennessee factory from 2014 to be fitted on Mercedes and Infiniti models.

ADIDAS

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

Adidas is pleased with its full-year 2011 sales, its chief financial officer told a German newspaper, as the world's second-largest maker of sports apparel targets record revenue.

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Commerzbank unit BRE Bank expects net profit to have grown substantially in 2011 from the previous year, BRE's chief executive told a German newspaper.

E.ON

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

E.ON is asking potential bidders for its gas distribution network to indicate interest by Jan. 20 in a sale which could net the German utility around 3 billion euros ($3.81 billion), a senior banker said on Friday.

SAP

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Oracle Corp can't appeal an order slashing its $1.3 billion copyright infringement verdict against SAP AG until it decides whether it will reject the lower, court-imposed damages award, a U.S. judge ruled on Friday.

SOLAR STOCKS

SOLARWORLD indicated 1.6 percent lower

SMA SOLAR indicated 1.0 percent lower

Q-CELLS indicated 1.7 percent lower

Germany's solar market remained stable last year compared with 2010, the country's main industry association BSW said, suggesting demand for modules remains high despite large cuts in support for the sector over the past two years.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei closed for a public holiday.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German exports jumped 2.5 percent in November, data showed on Monday, unexpectedly widening the trade surplus in a sign Europe's largest economy is still outpacing peers.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Christoph Steitz; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)