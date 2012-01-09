FRANKFURT Jan 9 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Monday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0730 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BMW
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The carmaker said it sold 1.67 million vehicles in 2011 at
group level, a 14.2 percent rise compared with the previous year
and its best sales result ever.
Separately, the company's chief executive told the Wall
Street Journal he expected the carmaker to grow faster than the
overall market this year after starting off with a strong order
book.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
VW aims to sell over 500,000 vehicles in the United States
in 2012, the first time in 39 years it would reach the
half-million mark, it said ahead of the Detroit auto show.
Separately, the company's Audi unit is mulling
sites for its own North American manufacturing plant beyond the
new VW plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Audi's chief executive
told a German newspaper.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The telecommunications company could issue bonds to raise
funds for its T-Mobile USA business, The Financial Times
reported, citing sources familiar with the company.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Nissan Motor Co and Daimler AG said on Sunday they
would produce Mercedes-Benz gasoline engines at Nissan's
Tennessee factory from 2014 to be fitted on Mercedes and
Infiniti models.
ADIDAS
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
Adidas is pleased with its full-year 2011 sales, its chief
financial officer told a German newspaper, as the world's
second-largest maker of sports apparel targets record revenue.
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Commerzbank unit BRE Bank expects net profit to
have grown substantially in 2011 from the previous year, BRE's
chief executive told a German newspaper.
E.ON
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
E.ON is asking potential bidders for its gas distribution
network to indicate interest by Jan. 20 in a sale which could
net the German utility around 3 billion euros ($3.81 billion), a
senior banker said on Friday.
SAP
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Oracle Corp can't appeal an order slashing its $1.3
billion copyright infringement verdict against SAP AG until it
decides whether it will reject the lower, court-imposed damages
award, a U.S. judge ruled on Friday.
SOLAR STOCKS
SOLARWORLD indicated 1.6 percent lower
SMA SOLAR indicated 1.0 percent lower
Q-CELLS indicated 1.7 percent lower
Germany's solar market remained stable last year compared
with 2010, the country's main industry association BSW said,
suggesting demand for modules remains high despite large cuts in
support for the sector over the past two years.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq
+0.2 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei closed for a public holiday.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German exports jumped 2.5 percent in November, data showed
on Monday, unexpectedly widening the trade surplus in a sign
Europe's largest economy is still outpacing peers.
($1 = 0.7865 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Christoph Steitz; Editing by
Hans-Juergen Peters)