FRANKFURT Jan 10 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 1.2 percent higher on Tuesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0729 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 2.7 percent higher
Commerzbank said on Monday it was "well positioned" to meet
future funding needs and would employ a broad range of measures
to plug a 5.3 billion euro ($6.9 billion) gap in its balance
sheet.
Related news
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
Deutsche Telekom is overhauling its strategy for its U.S.
wireless unit after AT&T last month dropped its planned
$39 billion takeover of the unit, a person familiar with the
strategy planning said on Monday.
Separately, Financial Times Deutschland cited company
executives as saying that Deutsche Telekom and Groupon
will cooperate in mobile internet businesses.
Related news
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
The company will give a trading update for its fiscal
Q1 2011/2012.
Related news
BMW
Indicated 1.0 percent higher
The company's Rolls-Royce unit aims for another record
year in 2012, unit head Torsten Muller-Otvos told Handelsblatt
in an interview published on Tuesday.
Related news
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 1.6 percent higher
The company's Shanghai car venture sold 1.17 million cars in
2011, up 16.4 percent from a year earlier, its Chinese partner
said on Tuesday.
Related news
PORSCHE
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
German luxury carmaker Porsche is struggling with very low
levels of inventory in its single biggest market, the United
States.
Separately, dynamic growth in emerging markets and ambitious
2018 targets are forcing the company to consider unusual
alternatives to keep up with demand for its new 911 sports
coupe, the brand's chief executive said at the Detroit auto
show.
Related news
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 1.9 percent higher
The company is ending the trial use of a biofuel mix for its
planes because it has used up stocks of certified biofuel and no
other reliable supplies are available.
Related news
RWE
Indicated 1.7 percent higher
The company's renewable energy unit will hold a news
conference.
Related news
CONTINENTAL AG
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
SK Innovation said on Tuesday that it would team
up with German auto parts supplier Continental AG to produce
lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles, hoping to tap into
growing demand for environmentally-friendly cars.
Related news
RHEINMETALL
Indicated 1.0 percent higher
Rheinmetall's plan for a public flotation of its automotive
division remain on hold due to volatile markets, division head
Gerd Kleinert said on Monday.
Related news
AIR BERLIN
Indicated 1.0 percent lower
Germany's second largest airline after Lufthansa
carried 11.7 percent fewer passengers in December as it reduced
capacity.
Related news
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq
+0.1 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei +0.4 pct at Tuesday's close.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.7865 euros)
(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach and Christoph Steitz)