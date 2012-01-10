FRANKFURT Jan 10 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.2 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0729 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 2.7 percent higher

Commerzbank said on Monday it was "well positioned" to meet future funding needs and would employ a broad range of measures to plug a 5.3 billion euro ($6.9 billion) gap in its balance sheet.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

Deutsche Telekom is overhauling its strategy for its U.S. wireless unit after AT&T last month dropped its planned $39 billion takeover of the unit, a person familiar with the strategy planning said on Monday.

Separately, Financial Times Deutschland cited company executives as saying that Deutsche Telekom and Groupon will cooperate in mobile internet businesses.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

The company will give a trading update for its fiscal Q1 2011/2012.

BMW

Indicated 1.0 percent higher

The company's Rolls-Royce unit aims for another record year in 2012, unit head Torsten Muller-Otvos told Handelsblatt in an interview published on Tuesday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.6 percent higher

The company's Shanghai car venture sold 1.17 million cars in 2011, up 16.4 percent from a year earlier, its Chinese partner said on Tuesday.

PORSCHE

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

German luxury carmaker Porsche is struggling with very low levels of inventory in its single biggest market, the United States.

Separately, dynamic growth in emerging markets and ambitious 2018 targets are forcing the company to consider unusual alternatives to keep up with demand for its new 911 sports coupe, the brand's chief executive said at the Detroit auto show.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 1.9 percent higher

The company is ending the trial use of a biofuel mix for its planes because it has used up stocks of certified biofuel and no other reliable supplies are available.

RWE

Indicated 1.7 percent higher

The company's renewable energy unit will hold a news conference.

CONTINENTAL AG

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

SK Innovation said on Tuesday that it would team up with German auto parts supplier Continental AG to produce lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles, hoping to tap into growing demand for environmentally-friendly cars.

RHEINMETALL

Indicated 1.0 percent higher

Rheinmetall's plan for a public flotation of its automotive division remain on hold due to volatile markets, division head Gerd Kleinert said on Monday.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 1.0 percent lower

Germany's second largest airline after Lufthansa carried 11.7 percent fewer passengers in December as it reduced capacity.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei +0.4 pct at Tuesday's close.

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7865 euros) (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach and Christoph Steitz)