FRANKFURT Jan 11 The following are some
of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
BAYER
U.S. health regulators said they have received applications
from generic drugmakers to make copycat versions of Merck & Co's
HIV drug Isentress, GlaxoSmithKline's HIV drug
Epivir and Bayer AG's birth control pill Beyaz.
Related news
COMMERZBANK
Commerzbank will struggle to plug a 5.3 billion euro ($6.8
billion) gap in its balance sheet without the help of state aid,
analysts said, even as the German lender maintained it was "well
positioned" to meet future funding needs.
Related news
DEUTSCHE BOERSE, NYSE EURONEXT
Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext have launched a lobbying
effort in Europe to save their $9 billion merger, as European
antitrust regulators made it clear they would recommend the deal
be blocked, a source familiar with the situation said on
Tuesday.
Related news
DEUTSCHE POST
Deutsche Post DHL affirmed its recently raised 2011 outlook
after a robust Christmas shipping season, though low growth or
recession could hurt 2012 revenues in Europe, Chief Financial
Officer Larry Rosen said in an interview in New York on Tuesday.
Related news
DEUTSCHE POSTBANK, DEUTSCHE BANK
Deutsche Bank said it was working on a profit transfer
agreement with Deutsche Postbank, in which it already controls
51.98 percent of the voting rights. Deutsche Post retains a 39.5
percent stake in Germany's largest retail bank. Around 8.5
percent of Postbank shares remain in freefloat.
Related news
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
T-Mobile USA is finalizing a new business plan which may
include a sale of its wireless towers to help pay for a network
upgrade as it looks to rebuild its business after its failed
effort to sell itself to AT&T Inc T.N, top executives of the
Deutsche Telekom unit said.
Related news
LUFTHANSA
December traffic figures due at 1200 GMT.
Related news
DOUGLAS
Fiscal Q1 sales and FY results due. Q1 sales seen up 1.6
percent at 1.2 billion euros. Poll:
Related news
CROPENERGIES
Fiscal Q3 results due.
Related news
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.9 pct, Nasdaq
+1.0 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei +0.3 pct at Wednesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Annual GDP figures due at 0800 GMT. Growth seen at 3.0
percent, compared with 3.6 percent in 2010.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.7826 euros)
(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Maria Sheahan)