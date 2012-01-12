FRANKFURT Jan 12 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Thursday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0715 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK
Deutsche Bank indicated 0.7 percent higher
Commerzbank indicated 2.3 percent higher
Talks about private sector creditors paying for part of a
second Greek bailout are going badly, senior European bankers
said late on Wednesday, raising the prospect that euro zone
governments will have to increase their contribution to the aid
package.
Related news
VOLKSWAGEN, DAIMLER, BMW
Volkswagen indicated 0.2 percent higher
Daimler indicated unchanged
BMW indicated 0.1 percent lower
Car sales in China climbed 5.2 percent in 2011 from a year
earlier to 14.47 million, the official China Association of
Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said on Thursday, slowing
significantly after two consecutive years of break-neck
expansion.
Related news
BASF
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The chemicals company plans to expand its business with
specialty chemicals further and it interested in sensible
acquisitions, management board member Michael Heinz told
Handelsblatt in an interview.
Related news
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The insurer's finance chief Paul Achleitner told daily Bild
he does not expect the current crisis to end quickly, saying the
world would be dealing with the consequences for years to come.
Related news
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Details of a new savings programme at Germany's biggest
airline are to be presented to its management on Feb. 6,
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing no sources.
Related news
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM, SKY DEUTSCHLAND
Deutsche Telekom indicated 0.4 percent higher
Sky Deutschland indicated 3.6 percent lower
Vodafone said it is looking into bidding for the
rights to show Bundesliga soccer matches on Internet-based TV
and on mobile devices, possibly adding a new dimension to its
rivalry with Deutsche Telekom.
Separately, Financial Times Deutschland cited people
familiar with the matter as saying that Deutsche Telekom is set
to agree a deal under which it would give Telefonica
access to fibre optic capacity.
Related news
DAIMLER, EADS
Daimler indicated unchanged
EADS indicated 0.5 percent higher in Frankfurt
Daimler and state-controlled KfW missed their aim of signing
a letter of intent by the end of 2011 for KfW to buy a stake in
EADS from the carmaker, Financial Times Deutschland reported.
Related news
SUEDZUCKER
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
The German sugar company kept its outlook for an increase in
operating profit for the fiscal year 2011/12 year to around 750
million euros. It expects sugar production, including raw sugar
refining, up 26 percent to 5.3 million tonnes versus 4.2 million
tonnes.
Related news
DOUGLAS
Indicated 8.0 percent higher
Leveraged-buyout firms including Apax Partners are in talks
with the Kreke family, the founders of Douglas, to potentially
take the retailer private, The Wall Street Journal reported,
citing people familiar with the matter.
Related news
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.03 pct, Nasdaq
+0.3 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei -0.7 pct at Thursday's close.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
PROSIEBEN - Goldman Sachs has added the stock to
its pan-European conviction buy list.
KABEL DEUTSCHLAND - UBS has cut the stock tp
'neutral' from 'buy'.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
December final inflation was +0.7 percent m/m and +2.1
percent y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.7882 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, Maria Sheahan and Ludwig Burger)