FRANKFURT Jan 13 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 1 percent higher on Friday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0710 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Volkswagen said on Friday it had sold 2.26 million cars in
mainland China and Hong Kong in 2011, up 17.7 percent from a
year earlier.
Separately newspaper Dagens Industri quoted unnamed sources
as saying that Volkswagen has dropped the idea of pushing for
closer cooperation between its truck making subsidiaries, MAN
and Sweden's Scania,.
BMW
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
The German luxury car maker said it sold 232,586 BMW and
Mini cars in China in 2011, up 37.6 percent. Sales of BMW brands
rose 37 percent to 217,068 cars, with Mini sales up 47.7 percent
to 15,518 cars.
BRENNTAG
A lawyer in Germany is preparing a claim on behalf of a
female client against the chemicals distributor over its supply
of industrial-grade silicone to French breast implant maker Poly
Implant Prothese. The plaintiff wants Brenntag to pay the costs
of treatment and damages for pain and suffering.
FRAPORT
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The Frankfurt airport operator said air freight dropped 6.5
percent y/y in December, while cargo dropped 5.4 percent.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq
+0.5 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei +1.4 pct at Friday's close.
