FRANKFURT Jan 16 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0710 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Germany's largest airline offered a 3.3 percent pay hike at the start of tricky wage talks with labour unions in Germany, just as its employees brace for a further round of cost savings measures.

BASF

Indicated 1.3 percent lower

BASF may move the headquarters of BPS, its plant science unit, to the United States because of Germany's aversion to genetic engineering, weekly paper WirtschaftsWoche said in an advance copy of its Monday edition.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The German construction company has put the auction of its airports business on ice after failing to sell the unit in 2011.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.4 pct, S&P 500 -0.5 pct, Nasdaq -0.5 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei -1.4 pct at Monday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German wholesale price index for December remained unchanged m/m and rose 3 percent on a annual basis. The index was expected to rise 0.2 percent m/m and by 3.2 percent y/y.

EUROZONE DEBT CRISIS

Standard & Poor's downgraded the credit ratings of nine euro-zone countries, stripping France and Austria of their coveted triple-A status but not Germany.

Germany is optimistic about the outcome of a bond swap deal aimed at slashing Greece's towering debt pile, Germany's foreign minister said during a visit to Athens on Sunday.

Germany should consider leaving the euro if efforts to impose fiscal discipline upon indebted euro zone countries fail, the head of industrial gases firm Linde told German weekly paper Der Spiegel.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

