FRANKFURT Jan 16 The DAX top-30
index looked set to open 0.6 percent lower on Monday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0710 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move
German stocks:
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Germany's largest airline offered a 3.3 percent pay hike at
the start of tricky wage talks with labour unions in Germany,
just as its employees brace for a further round of cost savings
measures.
Related news
BASF
Indicated 1.3 percent lower
BASF may move the headquarters of BPS, its plant science
unit, to the United States because of Germany's aversion to
genetic engineering, weekly paper WirtschaftsWoche said in an
advance copy of its Monday edition.
Related news
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The German construction company has put the auction of its
airports business on ice after failing to sell the unit in 2011.
Related news
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.4 pct, S&P 500 -0.5 pct, Nasdaq
-0.5 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei -1.4 pct at Monday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German wholesale price index for December remained
unchanged m/m and rose 3 percent on a annual basis. The index
was expected to rise 0.2 percent m/m and by 3.2 percent y/y.
EUROZONE DEBT CRISIS
Standard & Poor's downgraded the credit ratings of nine
euro-zone countries, stripping France and Austria of their
coveted triple-A status but not Germany.
Germany is optimistic about the outcome of a bond swap deal
aimed at slashing Greece's towering debt pile, Germany's foreign
minister said during a visit to Athens on Sunday.
Germany should consider leaving the euro if efforts to
impose fiscal discipline upon indebted euro zone countries fail,
the head of industrial gases firm Linde told German
weekly paper Der Spiegel.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach, Edward Taylor and Harro ten
Wolde)