The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.1
percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from
brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move
German stocks:
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Volkswagen said a recall of cars equipped with a two litre
diesel engine would now affect 300,000 vehicles. The reason for
recalling the vehicles was potentially leaking fuel lines to the
fuel injector system.
Related news
BMW
Indicated 1.9 percent higher
BMW has launched a global recall of 235,500 mini vehicles, a
step taken by the German auto maker because electronic circuit
boards could overheat and cause a vehicle fire.
Related news
METRO
Indicated 1.4 percent lower
World N o.4 retailer said it has
suspended talks about the sale of its Kaufhof chain. It said
Christmas sales were disappointing overall despite a good
finish.
Related news
KABEL DEUTSCHLAND
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
The German cable company said it would raise $500
million of senior secured loans.
Related news [ -E]
GERRY WEBER
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The German fashion retailer expects 2011/12 revenues to
increase to 775 million euros. For fiscal 2010/11 Gerry Weber
expects revenue to jump 13 percent to 702.7 million euros.
Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) are expected to
increase 6 percent to 99.6 million euros in fiscal 2010/11.
Related news
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
The U.S. markets were closed on Monday for Martin Luther
King Day. Nikkei +1.05 pct at Tuesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
ZEW January economic sentiment due at 1000 GMT. Seen at
-50.0 up from -53.8. Current conditions seen at 24, down from
26.8 in December.
EUROZONE DEBT CRISIS
Greece's private sector creditors warned on Monday that the
Athens government must urgently break a deadlock in debt swap
talks triggered by "unreasonable" demands from international
lenders to avoid a disorderly default.
Germany, the only major euro zone member to retain a
top-notch credit rating, refused on Monday to consider boosting
the bloc's rescue fund.
Deutsche Bank's chief executive Josef
Ackermann believes that although the euro zone's sovereign debt
woes will drag on for months the German economy could rebound in
the second half of 2012.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.7891 euros)
(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Harro ten Wolde)