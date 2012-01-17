The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.1 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Volkswagen said a recall of cars equipped with a two litre diesel engine would now affect 300,000 vehicles. The reason for recalling the vehicles was potentially leaking fuel lines to the fuel injector system.

BMW

Indicated 1.9 percent higher

BMW has launched a global recall of 235,500 mini vehicles, a step taken by the German auto maker because electronic circuit boards could overheat and cause a vehicle fire.

METRO

Indicated 1.4 percent lower

World N o.4 retailer said it has suspended talks about the sale of its Kaufhof chain. It said Christmas sales were disappointing overall despite a good finish.

KABEL DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

The German cable company said it would raise $500 million of senior secured loans.

GERRY WEBER

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The German fashion retailer expects 2011/12 revenues to increase to 775 million euros. For fiscal 2010/11 Gerry Weber expects revenue to jump 13 percent to 702.7 million euros. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) are expected to increase 6 percent to 99.6 million euros in fiscal 2010/11.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

The U.S. markets were closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Day. Nikkei +1.05 pct at Tuesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

ZEW January economic sentiment due at 1000 GMT. Seen at -50.0 up from -53.8. Current conditions seen at 24, down from 26.8 in December.

EUROZONE DEBT CRISIS

Greece's private sector creditors warned on Monday that the Athens government must urgently break a deadlock in debt swap talks triggered by "unreasonable" demands from international lenders to avoid a disorderly default.

Germany, the only major euro zone member to retain a top-notch credit rating, refused on Monday to consider boosting the bloc's rescue fund.

Deutsche Bank's chief executive Josef Ackermann believes that although the euro zone's sovereign debt woes will drag on for months the German economy could rebound in the second half of 2012.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7891 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Harro ten Wolde)