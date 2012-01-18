FRANKFURT Jan 18 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0723 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

EURO ZONE CRISIS

Greece goes head to head with its creditors on Wednesday in a renewed attempt to break a deadlock in negotiations to slash the country's debt and stave off default.

Related news

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 3.4 percent lower

Commerzbank told the German government it does not plan to offload troubled real estate lender Eurohypo and will not seek state aid to bolster its capital, two sources familiar with the bank's thinking said on Tuesday.

Separately, Moody's said it may cut Commerzbank's senior debt and deposit rating of A2, citing its exposure to troubled real estate lender Eurohypo.

Related news

BASF

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Germany's giant association of farming cooperatives said it regretted the decision by BASF to transfer its research into crops with genetically modified organisms (GMOs) from Germany to the United States and other countries.

Related news

BAYER

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The drugmaker said its regorafenib tumour-fighting drug, a potential blockbuster, was shown to improve survival in patients suffering from advanced colorectal cancer by about six weeks.

Separately, Bayer said its anti-blood-clotting drug Xarelto was approved in Japan for stroke prevention in patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation.

Related news

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

In a closely watched mortgage-securities case, Deutsche Bank agreed to a $55 million settlement to end a lawsuit brought by M&T Bank Corp, which claimed it lost $82 million on an investment sold by Deutsche.

Related news

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

National competition regulators in the European Union have endorsed a recommendation that the EU block a merger of Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext, according to a source with knowledge of the case.

Related news

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

Flights of Jade Cargo, Lufthansa's joint venture in China, remained suspended and talks on its financing were continuing, a spokesman for Lufthansa said on Tuesday.

Related news

RWE

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The utility issued a 600 million pound bond with a 4.75 percent coupon maturing in 2034.

Related news

SAP

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The business software maker said it has now obtained all antitrust approvals it needs to complete its takeover of SuccessFactors.

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.6 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei +1.0 pct at Wednesday's close.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

ADIDAS -- Barclays raises its recommendation on the stock to "equal weight" from "underweight".

BEIERSDORF -- HSBC raises its target price to 47 euros from 44 euros and keeps its "neutral" recommendation.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM -- UBS cuts its price target to 8.50 euros from 9.50 euros, keeps a "neutral" rating.

HENKEL -- HSBC raises its target price to 46 euros from 42 euros and keeps its "underweight" rating.

BILFINGER BERGER -- BofA Merrill raises its price target on the stock to 78 euros from 75 euros.

GERRY WEBER -- HSBC cuts its recommendation on the stock to "neutral" from "overweight" and keeps a 27.50 euro price target.

KLOECKNER & CO -- Citigroup cuts its rating on the stock to "neutral" from "buy".

BERTELSMANN

The publishing company's subsidiary RTL bought online coupon portal Gutscheine.de to expand its business on the internet, Handelsblatt reported, citing RTL Interactive chief Marc Schroeder.

Related news

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach and Maria Sheahan)