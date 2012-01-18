FRANKFURT Jan 18 The DAX top-30
index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on
Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang &
Schwarz at 0723 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move
German stocks:
EURO ZONE CRISIS
Greece goes head to head with its creditors on
Wednesday in a renewed attempt to break a deadlock in
negotiations to slash the country's debt and stave off default.
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 3.4 percent lower
Commerzbank told the German government it does not plan to
offload troubled real estate lender Eurohypo and will not seek
state aid to bolster its capital, two sources familiar with the
bank's thinking said on Tuesday.
Separately, Moody's said it may cut Commerzbank's
senior debt and deposit rating of A2, citing its exposure to
troubled real estate lender Eurohypo.
BASF
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Germany's giant association of farming cooperatives said it
regretted the decision by BASF to transfer its research into
crops with genetically modified organisms (GMOs) from Germany to
the United States and other countries.
BAYER
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The drugmaker said its regorafenib tumour-fighting drug, a
potential blockbuster, was shown to improve survival in patients
suffering from advanced colorectal cancer by about six weeks.
Separately, Bayer said its anti-blood-clotting drug
Xarelto was approved in Japan for stroke prevention in patients
with non-valvular atrial fibrillation.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
In a closely watched mortgage-securities case, Deutsche Bank
agreed to a $55 million settlement to end a lawsuit brought by
M&T Bank Corp, which claimed it lost $82 million on an
investment sold by Deutsche.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
National competition regulators in the European Union have
endorsed a recommendation that the EU block a merger of Deutsche
Boerse and NYSE Euronext, according to a source with
knowledge of the case.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
Flights of Jade Cargo, Lufthansa's joint venture in China,
remained suspended and talks on its financing were continuing, a
spokesman for Lufthansa said on Tuesday.
RWE
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The utility issued a 600 million pound bond with a 4.75
percent coupon maturing in 2034.
SAP
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The business software maker said it has now obtained all
antitrust approvals it needs to complete its takeover of
SuccessFactors.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq
+0.6 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei +1.0 pct at Wednesday's close.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
ADIDAS -- Barclays raises its recommendation
on the stock to "equal weight" from "underweight".
BEIERSDORF -- HSBC raises its target price to
47 euros from 44 euros and keeps its "neutral"
recommendation.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM -- UBS cuts its price
target to 8.50 euros from 9.50 euros, keeps a "neutral"
rating.
HENKEL -- HSBC raises its target price to
46 euros from 42 euros and keeps its "underweight" rating.
BILFINGER BERGER -- BofA Merrill raises its
price target on the stock to 78 euros from 75 euros.
GERRY WEBER -- HSBC cuts its recommendation
on the stock to "neutral" from "overweight" and keeps a 27.50
euro price target.
KLOECKNER & CO -- Citigroup cuts its rating
on the stock to "neutral" from "buy".
BERTELSMANN
The publishing company's subsidiary RTL
bought online coupon portal Gutscheine.de to expand its business
on the internet, Handelsblatt reported, citing RTL Interactive
chief Marc Schroeder.
