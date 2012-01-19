FRANKFURT Jan 19 DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Thursday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0705 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
Commerzbank aims to plug a 5.3 billion euro ($6.8 billion)
regulatory capital shortfall on its own, without turning to
insurer Allianz for help, the Frankfurter Allgemeine
Zeitung reports.
Separately, the European Commission is likely to approve a
Commerzbank plan to integrate a small part of its Eurohypo real
estate unit and wind down the rest, Handelsblatt newspaper cites
several persons familiar with the talks as saying, adding that a
final decision could be taken as early as next month.
BAYER
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Former Bayer AG chief executive Werner Wenning may return to
Germany's largest drugmaker later this year as a member of its
supervisory board, which could be a prelude to becoming
chairman, a person close to the company said on Wednesday.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE, NYSE EURONEXT
Deutsche Boerse indicated 0.9 percent higher
Britain urged European Union competition officials on
Wednesday to reject "political interference" and "vested
interests" when ruling on plans to create the world's biggest
exchange operator.
RWE
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
RWE may scrap plans to participate in the Nabucco gas
pipeline to save costs, opening the way for a merger of projects
competing to bring Azeri gas via Turkey to Europe, its chief
executive told the Wall Street Journal.
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
A unit of insurance company Allianz SE must pay $3.25
million to one of its former brokers who alleged the firm
bad-mouthed him to his clients, among other accusations, a
securities arbitration panel ruled.
MUNICH RE
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Munich Re's primary insurance unit Ergo plans to build up
business with industrial clients in Europe and is setting up
units to do that in the Netherlands and Austria, with plans for
France to follow in future, an Ergo executive tells the
Financial Times Deutschland.
PROSIEBENSAT1
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
ProSieben has secured exclusive rights to Warner Bros. films
and TV series, beating out rival RTL, Handelsblatt
newspaper reports, citing ProSieben's negotiator.
AURUBIS
Indicated 1.6 percent higher
The copper smelter said it expects uncertainties in demand
for copper products after reporting fourth-quarter sales of 3.57
billion euros and operating earnings before interest and taxes
of 87 million.
MANROLAND
The insolvency administrator of Manroland plans to sell the
German printing machine maker in three parts, with nearly half
of the jobs in Germany being slashed in the process.
EUROPEAN DEBT CRISIS
Egan-Jones on Wednesday lowered its credit rating on Germany
to AA-minus from AA, citing the nation's potential liabilities
to Europe's rescue fund, the European Financial Stability
Facility.
The European bailout fund losing its triple-A rating shows
that there are limits to how the debt crisis can be solved,
European Central Bank Governing Council member Jens Weidmann
said on Wednesday.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.8 pct, S&P 500 +1.1 pct, Nasdaq
+1.5 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei +1.1 pct at Thursday's close.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Harro ten Wolde)