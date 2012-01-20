FRANKFURT Jan 20 DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0727 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

EURO ZONE DEBT CRISIS

The combined capacity of the euro zone's permanent and temporary bailout funds will remain at 500 billion euros ($644.6 billion) for now, but will be reviewed in March and may be raised by the permanent fund's board of governors once it is operational, according to a draft treaty.

Separately, Greece and its private bondholders inched closer on Thursday to a vital debt swap deal needed to avoid a messy default by Athens, with both sides saying progress has been made and negotiations would continue on Friday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

State Street Corp, JPMorgan Chase and Ameriprise Financial are among the finalists in the bidding process for Deutsche Bank AG's asset management division, sources said.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The economy minister of the German state of Hesse, who has the power to withdraw Deutsche Boerse's operating license, reiterated he has reservations about a combination of the company with NYSE Euronext, he told Handelsblatt.

Separately, EU states failed to agree a law to crack down on over-the-counter derivatives, a diplomat told Reuters.

E.ON

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Six groups are expected to submit bids for German group E.ON's gas distribution network by Friday, sources close to the process said, setting off a fierce battle for the 3 billion euros ($3.8 billion) grid.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Germany's largest steel producer will host its annual shareholders' meeting. Proposed dividend: 0.45 euro. Preview:

Separately, former Chief Executive Ekkehard Schulz said he should have acted sooner on cost overruns at the German steelmaker's plant in Brazil.

HANNOVER RE

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The reinsurer's parent Talanx agreed to buy Poland's No.2 insurance group Warta from Belgium's KBC for 770 million euros.

SMA SOLAR, SOLARWORLD, CENTROTHERM , Q-CELLS

SMA Solar indicated 0.2 percent lower

SolarWorld indicated 2.4 percent lower

Centrotherm indicated 1.6 percent lower

Q-Cells indicated 1.1 percent lower

Germany aims to accelerate cuts in solar energy subsidies and to phase them out for some facilities by 2017, Environment Minister Norbert Roettgen said on Thursday.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

Germany's second-biggest airline aims to post a profit in 2013, its Chief Executive Hartmut Mehdorn told daily Financial Times Deutschland. The company had already aimed to break even in 2012 but last said it was difficult to predict whether it would reach that goal given the difficult economic environment.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +0.7 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei +1.5 pct at Friday's close.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

COMMERZBANK -- Nomura raises its price target on the stock to 2 euros from 1.30 euros.

K+S -- ING cuts its price target on the stock to 40 euros from 46 euros.

BASF -- Nomura raises its price target on the stock to 75 euros from 65 euros.

BAYER -- Nomura cuts its recommendation on the stock to "neutral" from "buy".

LINDE -- Nomura raises its price target on the stock to 155 euros from 140 euros.

SYMRISE -- Nomura cuts its recommendation on the stock to "reduce" from "neutral".

LANXESS -- Nomura raises its price target on the stock to 70 euros from 62 euros.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

December producer prices due at 0700 GMT. Seen at +0.1 percent m/m and +4.6 percent y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7757 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, Edward Taylor and Maria Sheahan)