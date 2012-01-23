FRANKFURT Jan 23 DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0724 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

VOLKSWAGEN, PORSCHE SE

Volkswagen indicated 0.3 percent lower

Porsche indicated 1.8 percent higher

Volkswagen is considering buying the remaining 50.1 percent of Porsche SE's sports car business prior to November, when put-call options first foresee a deal, Dow Jones Newswires reported on Sunday.

Related news

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 2.6 percent lower

The German steelmaker said it has begun talks with Finland's Outokumpu over a possible merger of the two companies' stainless steel businesses.

Related news

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Daimler's luxury car brand Mercedes-Benz aims to take out 1.5 billion euros ($1.9 billion) in costs every year by reducing the number of vehicle platforms and using more common parts across segments, its research chief said.

Related news

RWE

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The German utility expects to issue 1.8 billion euros worth of hybrid bonds in various currencies over the course of this year, effectively rolling over debts maturing in the same amount, in order to maintain its current credit rating.

Related news

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The Frankfurt stock exchange operator has offered to discuss a legally binding agreement to protect the Frankfurt and Eschborn locations in order to gain German support for its planned merger with NYSE Euronext.

Related news

BMW

Indicated unchanged

The German luxury carmaker, which aims to build its first assembly plant in Latin America, prefers a site in the Brazilian state of Santa Catarina as opposed to Sao Paulo, Automobilwoche reported on the weekend.

Related news

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Germany's biggest airline aims to save 1.5 billion euros in annual costs by bundling its subsidiaries' purchasing, human resources, controlling and IT at its Frankfurt headquarters, a magazine reported.

Related news

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Nokia Siemens Networks (NSN), jointly owned by Siemens and Nokia, has raised more than 1.2 billion euros from a consortium of 14 European and U.S. banks, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Separately, the company has to book write-downs in the triple digit million euro range regarding operations with TenneT , Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, without saying where it obtained the information.

Related news

BAYER

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The company plans to invest at least 700 million euros in new and existing production sites at its MaterialScience unit in Germany over the next three years, the company said on Friday.

Related news

STADA

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

The German drugmaker's CFO told a German Sunday weekly that the company is confident it achieved its 2011 target of growing EBITDA by a high single-digit percent rate. He reaffirmed Stada was considering whether to raise its long-term forecasts.

Related news

AUDI

Indication not available

Due to lower labour costs, the company currently prefers Mexico to the United States as a site for its upcoming vehicle manufacturing plant in North America, Automobilwoche reported on the weekend.

Related news

BANKS

Germany's financial services regulator BaFin wants banks to no longer solely reward their staff for maximising profits, and instead begin encouraging the avoidance of risks in the future.

Separately, the representatives of Greece's private creditors left Athens and debt swap talks will continue over the phone during the weekend, sources close to the negotiations said, adding that it was unlikely that a deal would be clinched before next week.

Related news

RATING AGENCIES

Plans to launch a European ratings agency to compete with S&P, Moody's and Fitch are at an advanced stage and a new private institution could start business as soon as the first half of this year, German businessman Roland Berger told an Italian newspaper.

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.8 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei -0.01 pct at Monday's close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7740 euros) (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner and Christoph Steitz; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)