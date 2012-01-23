M&A hopes drive auto stocks higher as European shares steady
FRANKFURT Jan 23 DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0724 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
VOLKSWAGEN, PORSCHE SE
Volkswagen indicated 0.3 percent lower
Porsche indicated 1.8 percent higher
Volkswagen is considering buying the remaining 50.1 percent of Porsche SE's sports car business prior to November, when put-call options first foresee a deal, Dow Jones Newswires reported on Sunday.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 2.6 percent lower
The German steelmaker said it has begun talks with Finland's Outokumpu over a possible merger of the two companies' stainless steel businesses.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Daimler's luxury car brand Mercedes-Benz aims to take out 1.5 billion euros ($1.9 billion) in costs every year by reducing the number of vehicle platforms and using more common parts across segments, its research chief said.
RWE
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The German utility expects to issue 1.8 billion euros worth of hybrid bonds in various currencies over the course of this year, effectively rolling over debts maturing in the same amount, in order to maintain its current credit rating.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The Frankfurt stock exchange operator has offered to discuss a legally binding agreement to protect the Frankfurt and Eschborn locations in order to gain German support for its planned merger with NYSE Euronext.
BMW
Indicated unchanged
The German luxury carmaker, which aims to build its first assembly plant in Latin America, prefers a site in the Brazilian state of Santa Catarina as opposed to Sao Paulo, Automobilwoche reported on the weekend.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
Germany's biggest airline aims to save 1.5 billion euros in annual costs by bundling its subsidiaries' purchasing, human resources, controlling and IT at its Frankfurt headquarters, a magazine reported.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Nokia Siemens Networks (NSN), jointly owned by Siemens and Nokia, has raised more than 1.2 billion euros from a consortium of 14 European and U.S. banks, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
Separately, the company has to book write-downs in the triple digit million euro range regarding operations with TenneT , Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, without saying where it obtained the information.
BAYER
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The company plans to invest at least 700 million euros in new and existing production sites at its MaterialScience unit in Germany over the next three years, the company said on Friday.
STADA
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
The German drugmaker's CFO told a German Sunday weekly that the company is confident it achieved its 2011 target of growing EBITDA by a high single-digit percent rate. He reaffirmed Stada was considering whether to raise its long-term forecasts.
AUDI
Indication not available
Due to lower labour costs, the company currently prefers Mexico to the United States as a site for its upcoming vehicle manufacturing plant in North America, Automobilwoche reported on the weekend.
BANKS
Germany's financial services regulator BaFin wants banks to no longer solely reward their staff for maximising profits, and instead begin encouraging the avoidance of risks in the future.
Separately, the representatives of Greece's private creditors left Athens and debt swap talks will continue over the phone during the weekend, sources close to the negotiations said, adding that it was unlikely that a deal would be clinched before next week.
RATING AGENCIES
Plans to launch a European ratings agency to compete with S&P, Moody's and Fitch are at an advanced stage and a new private institution could start business as soon as the first half of this year, German businessman Roland Berger told an Italian newspaper.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.8 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei -0.01 pct at Monday's close.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7740 euros) (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner and Christoph Steitz; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
