FRANKFURT, March 23 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Friday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0711 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Europe's car industry needs no help from Brussels to close
factories, Volkswagen's marketing boss said on Thursday, taking
issue with Fiat chief Sergio Marchionne's call for
European Union intervention.
Separately, General Motors' Opel managers will
present a business plan next Wednesday that likely will involve
reducing capacity by some 30 percent through the closure of two
car plants in Europe, sources said.
SAP
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The software maker can imagine making acquisition to speed
up or force entry into new markets, supervisory board head Hasso
Plattner told Reuters TV in an interview on Thursday.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
A joint venture between Siemens and Florida-based financial
firm First Capital was sued over its cancellation of an initial
public offering for a security alarm servicing company, in a
lawsuit filed in New York.
EADS
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
The German government will increase its stake in the
aerospace group to 12 percent, buying an additional 4.5 percent
from a consortium to add to the 7.5 percent it has agreed to buy
from Daimler, FTD reported.
KABEL DEUTSCHLAND
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The German cable TV company is interested in taking over
smaller rival Telecolumbus, German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine
Zeitung reported, not saying where it obtained the information.
According to the report, Kabel Deutschland is examining the
group's accounts.
BAYWA
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The German agricultural, building material and energy
conglomerate is working on a takeover in the crop trading
business, the company's Chief Executive Klaus Josef Lutz told
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in an interview.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, Victoria Bryan and Christoph
Steitz)