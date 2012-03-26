FRANKFURT, March 26 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Friday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0623 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The air freight arm of Lufthansa may give up on its
freighter fleet should a recently imposed ban on night flights
at Frankfurt airport be confirmed by a court in Leipzig on April
4, the unit's chief executive told a German magazine.
Separately, Lufthansa is looking at job cuts in Switzerland
as part of group-wide cost-saving measures, its chief executive
was quoted as saying in a Swiss newspaper on Sunday.
Related news
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The engineering group expects its renewable energy unit to
return to profit following a loss in the first fiscal quarter, a
management board member told a German magazine.
Separately, Nokia Siemens on Friday reached a deal
with German unions to cut 1,600 jobs in Munich, part of the
telecom equipment maker's ongoing restructuring programme, which
includes 17,000 job losses globally.
The company was formed by Nokia and Siemens
in 2007.
Related news
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The company will present a study of an electric car for the
Chinese market at the Beijing International Automotive
Exhibition in late April, a company board member told weekly
WirtschaftsWoche.
Related news
PNE WIND
No Indication
The company said the sale of its Gode Wind II offshore park
project failed after a unit of Danish company Brancor Capital
Partners APS did not make payments on March 23 as agreed.
PNE said it would now conduct sales talks with other
interested parties.
Related news
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq
+0.2 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei +0.1 pct at the close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
March Ifo index due at 0900 GMT. Business climate seen at
109.5, down from 109.6, while current expectations are expected
to drop to 117.0 from 117.5.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Christoph Steitz)