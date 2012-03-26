FRANKFURT, March 26 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0623 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The air freight arm of Lufthansa may give up on its freighter fleet should a recently imposed ban on night flights at Frankfurt airport be confirmed by a court in Leipzig on April 4, the unit's chief executive told a German magazine.

Separately, Lufthansa is looking at job cuts in Switzerland as part of group-wide cost-saving measures, its chief executive was quoted as saying in a Swiss newspaper on Sunday.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The engineering group expects its renewable energy unit to return to profit following a loss in the first fiscal quarter, a management board member told a German magazine.

Separately, Nokia Siemens on Friday reached a deal with German unions to cut 1,600 jobs in Munich, part of the telecom equipment maker's ongoing restructuring programme, which includes 17,000 job losses globally.

The company was formed by Nokia and Siemens in 2007.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The company will present a study of an electric car for the Chinese market at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in late April, a company board member told weekly WirtschaftsWoche.

PNE WIND

No Indication

The company said the sale of its Gode Wind II offshore park project failed after a unit of Danish company Brancor Capital Partners APS did not make payments on March 23 as agreed.

PNE said it would now conduct sales talks with other interested parties.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei +0.1 pct at the close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

March Ifo index due at 0900 GMT. Business climate seen at 109.5, down from 109.6, while current expectations are expected to drop to 117.0 from 117.5.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

