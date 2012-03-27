FRANKFURT, March 27 The DAX top-30 index .GDAXI looked set to open 1.1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0633 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BMW

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

BMW is recalling about 1.3 million cars for repair worldwide due to a possible problem with a battery cable cover in the car boot, the carmaker said on Monday.

Related news

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 1.2 percent lower

Deutsche Bank AG has agreed to pay $32.5 million to investors who said they were misled about the quality of mortgage loans sold to them as highly rated securities right before the U.S. housing market imploded, court papers show.

Related news

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Deutsche Lufthansa canceled hundreds of flights for Tuesday at Germany's largest airports in anticipation of warning strikes by ground handlers in a dispute over pay.

Related news

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

The company's Australian unit Leighton Holdings said it requested a trading halt in its ordinary shares for two days, pending a review of information emerging from the quarterly reviews and possible effects on its earnings guidance.

The company is hyper sensitive after Australia's securities regulator fined them for taking too long to notify the market last year about their dire outlook.

Related news

CELESIO

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Q4 results. The German drugs distributor is expected to report its fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell 16.8 percent to 129 million euros. Poll:

Celesio has mandated Deutsche Bank to sell its online pharmacy unit DocMorris, a source familiar with the company's plans told Reuters.

Related news

BANKS

Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble conceded for the first time on Monday that efforts to get a financial transaction tax implemented in the euro zone were doomed. "We just can't get it done," Schaeuble said in Berlin.

CARS

Labour representatives at General Motors' loss-making European unit Opel said on Monday they would not engage in plant-by-plant talks on restructuring measures, preferring a Europe-wide strategy to save factories and jobs.

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones up 1.23 pct, S&P 500 up 1.39 pct, Nasdaq 1.78 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei up 2.16 pct at 0545 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

April consumer sentiment due at 0600 GMT. Seen at 6.1, up from 6.0 in March.

February import prices, also due at 0600 GMT, are seen up 0.9 percent m/m, compared to a 1.3 percent rise in January. On an annual basis import prices are seen up 3.4 percent, compared to a 3.7 percent rise in the previous month.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, Jonathan Gould and Christoph Steitz and Arno Schuetze)