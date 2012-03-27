FRANKFURT, March 27 The DAX top-30 index .GDAXI
looked set to open 1.1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0633 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BMW
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
BMW is recalling about 1.3 million cars for repair worldwide
due to a possible problem with a battery cable cover in the car
boot, the carmaker said on Monday.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 1.2 percent lower
Deutsche Bank AG has agreed to pay $32.5 million to
investors who said they were misled about the quality of
mortgage loans sold to them as highly rated securities right
before the U.S. housing market imploded, court papers show.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Deutsche Lufthansa canceled hundreds of flights for Tuesday
at Germany's largest airports in anticipation of warning strikes
by ground handlers in a dispute over pay.
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
The company's Australian unit Leighton Holdings
said it requested a trading halt in its ordinary shares for two
days, pending a review of information emerging from the
quarterly reviews and possible effects on its earnings guidance.
The company is hyper sensitive after Australia's securities
regulator fined them for taking too long to notify the market
last year about their dire outlook.
CELESIO
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Q4 results. The German drugs distributor is expected to
report its fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and
tax (EBIT) fell 16.8 percent to 129 million euros. Poll:
Celesio has mandated Deutsche Bank to sell its online
pharmacy unit DocMorris, a source familiar with the company's
plans told Reuters.
BANKS
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble conceded for the first
time on Monday that efforts to get a financial transaction tax
implemented in the euro zone were doomed. "We just can't get it
done," Schaeuble said in Berlin.
CARS
Labour representatives at General Motors' loss-making
European unit Opel said on Monday they would not engage in
plant-by-plant talks on restructuring measures, preferring a
Europe-wide strategy to save factories and jobs.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, Jonathan Gould and Christoph
Steitz and Arno Schuetze)