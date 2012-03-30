FRANKFURT, March 30 The DAX top-30 index .GDAXI looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated up 1.0 percent

German insurer Allianz, which has been eyeing French Groupama's Gan Eurocourtage brokerage arm, made a lowball offer of below 200 million euros, German paper Financial Times Deutschland said in its Friday edition citing industry sources.

E.ON

Indicated up 0.8 percent

E.ON's decision to scrap a multi-billion pound plan to build new nuclear plants in Britain does not mean the company is turning away from nuclear power altogether, its chief executive told a German newspaper.

ENERGIE BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG

No indication available

The company's supervisory board will on Friday appoint E.ON manager Frank Mastiaux as its future chief executive, German newspaper Stuttgarter Zeitung reported, citing company sources.

PROSIEBENSAT.1

Indicated up 0.9 percent

To release final financial results for 2011. The commercial broadcaster said earlier this month it expects its sales and operating profit to grow further this year thanks to growing revenue from the sale of digital content such as online videos.

SALZGITTER

Indicated up 0.5 percent

To release final financial results for 2011. The German steelmaker said earlier this month it would be difficult to repeat last year's results following a shaky start to the new year at its steel and tubes units.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated up 1.0 percent

Lufthansa's Chief Executive late Wednesday said the German airline has no intention of reducing a stake in rival Jetblue .

Lufthansa late Thursday said it successfully priced the issue of EUR 234 million notes exchangeable into shares of common stock of JetBlue Airways.

NORDEX

To release final financial results for 2011. The German wind turbine maker said last month it still sees sales rising this year and expects to return to an operating profit after one-off costs related to job cuts led it to post a bigger than expected operating loss in 2011.

COMMERZBANK

Indicated up 1.9 percent

The European Commission is set to reveal details of an agreement with state-backed lender Commerzbank about restructuring centered on its property finance unit Eurohypo.

GSW Immobilien

Indicated up 0.5 percent

The German real estate company plans to propose a dividend of 0.9 euros a share for 2011 as earnings before interest and taxes rose to 177.2 million euros from 101.5 million euros.

HAMBURGER HAFEN

Indicated up 2.2 percent

The German port operator aims to grow faster than the market in container throughput this year after earnings before interest and taxes rose 7.3 percent to 207 million euros.

EUROZONE

The euro zone should not commit more than 800 billion euros in rescue aid, and tapping that money should only be available when countries promise reforms, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones up 0.2 pct, S&P 500 down 0.2 pct, Nasdaq down 0.3 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei closed down 0.3 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

February retail sales due at 0600 GMT. Seen up 1.2 percent m/m and up 0.1 percent y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

