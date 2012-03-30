FRANKFURT, March 30 The DAX top-30 index .GDAXI
looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated up 1.0 percent
German insurer Allianz, which has been eyeing
French Groupama's Gan Eurocourtage brokerage arm,
made a lowball offer of below 200 million euros, German paper
Financial Times Deutschland said in its Friday edition citing
industry sources.
Related news
E.ON
Indicated up 0.8 percent
E.ON's decision to scrap a multi-billion pound
plan to build new nuclear plants in Britain does not mean the
company is turning away from nuclear power altogether, its chief
executive told a German newspaper.
Related news
ENERGIE BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG
No indication available
The company's supervisory board will on Friday appoint E.ON
manager Frank Mastiaux as its future chief executive,
German newspaper Stuttgarter Zeitung reported, citing company
sources.
Related news
PROSIEBENSAT.1
Indicated up 0.9 percent
To release final financial results for 2011. The commercial
broadcaster said earlier this month it expects its sales and
operating profit to grow further this year thanks to growing
revenue from the sale of digital content such as online videos.
Related news
SALZGITTER
Indicated up 0.5 percent
To release final financial results for 2011. The German
steelmaker said earlier this month it would be difficult to
repeat last year's results following a shaky start to the new
year at its steel and tubes units.
Related news
LUFTHANSA
Indicated up 1.0 percent
Lufthansa's Chief Executive late Wednesday said the German
airline has no intention of reducing a stake in rival Jetblue
.
Lufthansa late Thursday said it successfully priced the
issue of EUR 234 million notes exchangeable into shares of
common stock of JetBlue Airways.
Related news
NORDEX
To release final financial results for 2011. The German wind
turbine maker said last month it still sees sales rising this
year and expects to return to an operating profit after one-off
costs related to job cuts led it to post a bigger than expected
operating loss in 2011.
Related news
COMMERZBANK
Indicated up 1.9 percent
The European Commission is set to reveal details of an
agreement with state-backed lender Commerzbank about
restructuring centered on its property finance unit Eurohypo.
Related news
GSW Immobilien
Indicated up 0.5 percent
The German real estate company plans to propose a dividend
of 0.9 euros a share for 2011 as earnings before interest and
taxes rose to 177.2 million euros from 101.5 million euros.
Related news
HAMBURGER HAFEN
Indicated up 2.2 percent
The German port operator aims to grow faster than the market
in container throughput this year after earnings before interest
and taxes rose 7.3 percent to 207 million euros.
Related news
EUROZONE
The euro zone should not commit more than 800 billion euros
in rescue aid, and tapping that money should only be available
when countries promise reforms, German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said on Thursday.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones up 0.2 pct, S&P 500 down 0.2 pct,
Nasdaq down 0.3 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei closed down 0.3 pct.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
February retail sales due at 0600 GMT. Seen up 1.2 percent
m/m and up 0.1 percent y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Ed Taylor and Peter Dinkloh)