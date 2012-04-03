FRANKFURT, April 3 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Tuesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0605 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
SIEMENS
Indicated unchanged
Alstom dropped a complaint it had filed to protest
cross-Channel train operator Eurostar's 2010 award of a major
contract to Siemens in 2010 after the French engineering group
received a 900 million euro ($1.2 billion) trains order from
state rail operator SNCF.
PROSIEBENSAT1
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The broadcaster bought television rights to the blockbuster
film "The Hunger Games", made by Lions Gate Entertainment
, ProSieben's purchasing chief Ruediger Boess told
Handelsblatt daily.
PROPERTY FUNDS
GSW Immobilien indicated 0.5 percent higher
Deutsche Wohnen indicated 1.1 percent higher
Gagfah indicated 0.2 percent higher
Deutsche Bank's fund manager DWS has frozen its
property fund ImmoFlex Vermoegensmandat due to a
lack of liquidity, it said on Monday.
PHOENIX SOLAR
Indicated 20 percent lower
The solar wholesaler said financing talks were taking longer
than expected after cuts to subsidies meant it had to adjust a
restructuring plan submitted in December
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.75 pct, Nasdaq
+0.9 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei -0.6 pct at Tuesday's close.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
K+S - Nomura has cut the stock to 'reduce' from
'neutral'.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
SKY DEUTSCHLAND - No dividend proposed.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.7518 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan, Victoria Bryan and Harro ten
Wolde)