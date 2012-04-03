FRANKFURT, April 3 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0605 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

SIEMENS

Indicated unchanged

Alstom dropped a complaint it had filed to protest cross-Channel train operator Eurostar's 2010 award of a major contract to Siemens in 2010 after the French engineering group received a 900 million euro ($1.2 billion) trains order from state rail operator SNCF.

PROSIEBENSAT1

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The broadcaster bought television rights to the blockbuster film "The Hunger Games", made by Lions Gate Entertainment , ProSieben's purchasing chief Ruediger Boess told Handelsblatt daily.

PROPERTY FUNDS

GSW Immobilien indicated 0.5 percent higher

Deutsche Wohnen indicated 1.1 percent higher

Gagfah indicated 0.2 percent higher

Deutsche Bank's fund manager DWS has frozen its property fund ImmoFlex Vermoegensmandat due to a lack of liquidity, it said on Monday.

PHOENIX SOLAR

Indicated 20 percent lower

The solar wholesaler said financing talks were taking longer than expected after cuts to subsidies meant it had to adjust a restructuring plan submitted in December

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.75 pct, Nasdaq +0.9 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei -0.6 pct at Tuesday's close.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

K+S - Nomura has cut the stock to 'reduce' from 'neutral'.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

SKY DEUTSCHLAND - No dividend proposed.

