FRANKFURT, April 5 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DAIMLER, VOLKSWAGEN, BMW
Daimler indicated 4.3 percent lower (ex-dividend)
Volkswagen indicated 0.7 percent higher
BMW indicated 0.9 percent higher
The German carmakers are against any sort of European Union
intervention that would help companies shut down excess
automotive factories, carmakers' lobby group ACEA president
Sergio Marchionne said. The Fiat CEO also said European new car
sales will decline for the fifth year in a row.
ADIDAS
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Nike Inc beat its rival Reebok International, owned
by Adidas, in court on Wednesday in a legal pile-up over the use
of popular National Football League quarterback Tim Tebow's name
and number on shirts of his new team, the New York Jets.
HENKEL
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The consumer goods group's cosmetics division is winning
market share in Europe, Hans van Bylen, head of the division,
told Handelsblatt.
AIR BERLIN
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The German airline, partly owned by Gulf carrier Etihad,
said passenger numbers fell 1.1 percent in March, although it
was able to fly with fuller planes in the month.
TRADING EX-DIVIDEND
DAIMLER - 2.20 euros/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones down 1 pct, S&P 500 down 1 pct,
Nasdaq down 1.5 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei down 0.5 pct at Thursday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
February industrial out due at 1000 GMT. Seen down 0.5
percent m/m, compared to a 1.6 percent rise in the previous
month.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach and Victoria Bryan)