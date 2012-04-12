FRANKFURT, April 12 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

LUFTHANSA

Germany's largest airline will publish March traffic numbers.

COMMERZBANK

Commerzbank is seeking shareholder approval which would give it the flexibility to double the amount of its stock by issuing new shares and convertible bonds in a move to retain financial flexibility in uncertain markets.

SIEMENS NOKIA

Nokia Siemens Networks (NSN) will overhaul its management structure, trimming the 13-member board down to three, Financial Times Deutschland said in its Thursday edition, citing an e-mail to staff sent out by Chief Executive Rajeev Suri.

GERRESHEIMER

Gerresheimer said it posted an adjusted earnings before interest taxes and amortization of 44.3 million euros ($58.12 million) in the first quarter, up 6.2 percent from a year earlier.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +0.74 pct, Nasdaq +0.84 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei +0.4 pct at 0527 GMT.

