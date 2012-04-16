FRANKFURT, April 16 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Monday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0605 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
German services trade union Verdi on Sunday called for fresh
warning strikes by about 6,000 Deutsche Telekom workers on
Monday in a bid to boost wages.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Deutsche Boerse expects derivatives market volatility to
resume in the coming months, providing a fillip to the Frankfurt
stock exchange operator's revenue, its chief financial officer
said in a newspaper interview.
E.ON
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The company wants to complete the sale of its gas
distribution network Open Grid Europe within the next four
weeks, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing no
sources.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
British Airways owner IAG secured EU regulatory
approval on Friday to buy Lufthansa's British regional airline
bmi after offering to give up 14 daily runway slots at London's
Heathrow airport, Europe's busiest airport.
Separately, Der Spiegel magazine reports that a former
passenger has launched a criminal complaint against Lufthansa
managers over a change in the value of frequent flier miles,
which the magazine said could force the airline to make billions
of euros in provisions if the passenger is proved correct. The
airline believes its provisioning is sufficient the magazine
said.
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Allianz's business and industrial insurance unit, Allianz
Global Corporate and Specialty, aims to increase the premiums it
earns in emerging market countries to around 2 billion euros
($2.6 billion) in the next three to five years from around 600
million currently, Axel Theis, Chief Executive Officer of AGCS,
told the Financial Times Deutschland in an interview published
on Monday.
FRAPORT
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The Frankfurt airport operator said March passenger traffic
rose 4.1 percent, while cargo fell 10.9 percent.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING:
HENKEL - proposed dividend 0.80 eur/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
BASF - HSBC has raised the stock to 'overweight'
from 'neutral'.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -1.1 pct, S&P 500 -1.3 pct, Nasdaq
-1.5 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei -1.7 pct at Monday's close.
($1 = 0.7644 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould, Harro ten Wolde and Christoph
Steitz)