FRANKFURT, April 19 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Thursday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0619 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
VW's Audi division said it agreed to buy Italian motorcycle
maker Ducati, adding a 12th brand to the German auto maker's
portfolio of passenger cars, trucks and ultra-luxury vehicles.
Audi also said it plans to build a factory in Mexico to help
foster growth of the German automotive group in North America.
Mexico's Economy Minister Bruno Ferrari said the investment
would be worth some $2 billion.
Separately, Volkswagen's supervisory board has approved
plans to build a new factory in western China.
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Allianz said it called a 2 billion euro subordinated bond.
BANKS
Commerzbank indicated 0.1 percent higher
Deutsche Bank indicated 0.5 percent higher
German services union Verdi will call for a walkout by bank
employees at the end of this month amid a wage dispute, Verdi
negotiator Beate Mensch told Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
BAYER
Indicated unchanged
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared Bayer
HealthCare's Contour Next EZ, a new blood glucose monitoring
system, for use in the United States, the company said.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Lufthansa has agreed a new pension deal for loss-making
airline bmi ahead of its sale that will see the German airline
contribute 84 million pounds ($133.8 million) and relinquish
further responsibility for payments.
Separately, the supervisory board of Lufthansa unit Austrian
Airlines is due to meet on Thursday.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Gabriele Sons is to be named personnel chief at
ThyssenKrupp, becoming the company's first female management
board member, Financial Times Deutschland and Capital.
SGL GROUP
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The carbon specialist said it successfully placed
convertible notes worth 240 million euros, with the initial
conversion price set at 44.1022 euros, a premium of 30 percent
above the reference price of 33.9248 euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq
-0.4 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei -0.8 pct at Thursday's close.
ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETINGS
VOLKSWAGEN - 3.06 euros dividend per preference
share proposed.
RWE - 2 euros/share dividend proposed.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Maria Sheahan)