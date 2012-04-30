FRANKFURT, April 30 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT.

Adidas

Indicated up 3.2 pct

The sports apparel maker raised its outlook for 2012 even as it announced charges related to "commercial irregularities" in India.

BILFINGER BERGER

Indicated up 0.5 pct

The construction group's CEO Roland Koch reiterated long-term goals. He told weekly Wirtschaftswoche that until 2016 he expects margins to reach six percent and sales to grow by 50 percent.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated up 0.4 pct

Deutsche Telekom has agreed a pay rise for the 17,000 staff at its Bonn headquarters of 6.5 percent over the next two years.

METRO

Indicated up 0.7 pct

Annual press conference of shareholder Haniel.

SIEMENS

Indicated up 0.3 pct

The engineering conglomerate is eyeing a flotation of roughly 50 to 75 percent of its light bulb unit Osram on the stock exchange in the European autumn, its CEO told weekly Welt am Sonntag.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated up 1.1 pct

Outokumpu expects a detailed scrutiny by European antitrust authorities of the takeover of ThyssenKrupp subsidiary INOXUM and a conclusion could expected in September or early October, Outokumpu's CEO told Handelsblatt

Rhoen-Klinikum, Fresenius SE

Fresenius indicated up 0.4 pct

The planned takeover of hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum by Fresenius SE's hospital division would allow the combined company to also offer medical insurances, Rhoen's supervisory board chairman Eugen Muench told Financial Times Deutschland.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones up 0.18 percent, S&P's 500 up 0.24 percent, Nasdaq up 0.61 percent.

Nikkei -0.4 pct at Friday's close . Tokyo markets will be closed on Monday, reopen on Tuesday

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

March retail sales due at 0600 GMT. Seen up 1.0 percent m/m and up 0.5 percent y/y from a 1.1 percent decline and a 1.7 percent rise, respectively in February.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

