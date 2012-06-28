The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent
higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage
Lang & Schwarz at 0630 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BMW
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
German premium carmaker BMW is considering building vehicles
at the endangered Born plant in the Netherlands, which belongs
to Japan's Mitsubishi Motors, a spokesman for BMW said
on Wednesday.
BMW and Toyota plan to expand a technological partnership,
two sources close to the companies told Reuters, a deal that
could prompt a shift in auto industry allegiances.
Related news BMWG.DE-E]
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 3 percent lower
Commerzbank AG said on Wednesday it would sell 128.3 million
of new shares in order to pay staff bonuses worth more than 150
million euros ($186.86 million).
Commerzbank's decision to pull out of ship financing will
damage Germany as a shipping centre as the seaborne sector
struggles with a four-year slump, the country's shipping
association said on Wednesday.
Related news
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE has resigned as the lead underwriter
for a proposed initial public offering by iWatt Inc, which makes
chips used in Apple products, following a dispute over
valuation with the company's chief executive, two sources
familiar with the matter said.
Related news
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Barely two years after signing on as chief executive with
T-Mobile USA, Philipp Humm is leaving the business and will be
succeeded on an interim basis by Jim Alling, currently its chief
operating officer.
Related news
LINDE
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
German industrial gas producer Linde is the leading bidder
for Lincare Holdings Inc and could offer at least $3.4 billion
for the U.S. oxygen provider, the Financial Times Alphaville
blog reported on Wednesday quoting sources.
Related news
FRESENIUS
RHOEN-KLINIKUM
Fresenius indicated 0.2 percent higher, Rhoen indicated 1
percent higher
Fresenius said on Wednesday that it had bought 5 million
shares in rival Rhoen-Klinikum, or a stake equivalent to 3.6
percent of the latter's share capital. Fresenius said the shares
were bought in the market. {ID:nL6E8HRCGD]
Related news
RWE
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
RWE is finding the sale of its share in Hesse state utility
Suewag "tough" while another sale of a stake in Koblenz utility
Kevag is "on a good course", board member Rolf-Martin Schmitz
told reporters on Wednesday.
Related news
CARS
The Chief Executive of GM's Opel unit Karl-Friedrich
Stracke is due to present a European business plan to the auto
maker's supervisory board.
SOLAR COMPANIES
Germany's parliamentary mediation committee approved cuts to
incentives for the solar power industry on Wednesday which will
see a capping of subsidies for plants with installed capacity of
52 gigawatts (GW).
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
GSW Immobilien - proposed dividend 0.9 eur/shr
Bauer - proposed dividend 0.5 eur/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones up 0.7 pct, S&P 500 up 0.9 pct,
Nasdaq up 0.7 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei was up 1.42 pct at 0507 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Germany's Federal Labour Office is due to publish the
unemloyment rate for June on Thursday with 34 economists
expecting it to be unchanged at 6.7 percent and for joblessness
to rise by 5,000.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS