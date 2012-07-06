FRANKFURT, July 6 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0638 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
French nuclear-reactor maker Areva said on
Thursday its consortium with Siemens had won a partial
arbitration ruling against Finnish utility TVO in a dispute over
delays and cost overruns at the Olkiluoto 3 reactor.
RWE
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Germany's No.2 utility is seeking tentative bids for its
long-distance gas network operator Net4Gas by July 22, two
people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
EADS
Indicated 0.4 percent lower in Frankfurt
The group is aiming for an operating margin of 10 percent by
2015 and a further increase is possible by 2020, Financial Times
Deutschland reported, citing statements Chief Executive Thomas
Enders made at an event in Munich.
BRENNTAG
No indication available
Financial investor BC Partners has started the
placement of 6.9 million shares in German chemicals distributor
Brenntag, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on
Friday.
AIR BERLIN
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
Air Berlin, the German airline partly owned by Gulf carrier
Etihad, said passenger numbers fell 5.0 percent in June.
WMF
Up 23 percent in Frankfurt trade
Buyout firm KKR plans to take over German cutlery
and coffee machines maker WMF AG for at least 587 million euros.
AUDI
Indication not available
The Volkswagen unit's head Rupert Stadler sees a
good chance the group will sell significantly more than 130,000
vehicles in the United States in 2012, adding it could even be
closer to 140,000, he told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.4 pct, S&P 500 -0.5 pct, Nasdaq
+0.04 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei -0.7 pct at Friday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Industrial output for May due 1000 GMT. Seen at 0.1 pct in a
Reuters poll.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.8077 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz)