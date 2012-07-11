FRANKFURT, July 11 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0628 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

MUNICH RE

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The reinsurer is considering entering the banking business and examining the possibility of lending directly to companies, according to Financial Times Deutschland, citing finance director Joerg Schneider.

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 1.1 percent lower

The company is keeping its dominant position in the German letter market after an attempt by the German Economy Minister to liberalise that market failed, Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing no sources.

Seperately, the company's DHL unit is aiming to generate a third of revenues in the Asia-Pacific region by 2017, Deutsche Post said on Wednesday.

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The company said passenger traffic at Frankfurt airport rose 5.4 percent in June.

GERRESHEIMER

Indicated 3.2 percent higher

The company raised its full-year outlook after presenting second-quarter results.

ENBW

Indication not available

The federal state of Baden-Wuerttemberg had overpaid by around 840 million euros ($1.03 billion) when it bought a 45.01 percent stake in EnBW for 4.67 billion euros from the French utility EDF in 2010, Handelsblatt said in a pre-release of a report to be published in its Wednesday edition.

The newspaper said this was the opinion of an expert report drawn up by Warth & Klein Grant Thornton auditing company, which was mandated by the state's government to assess the deal.

CENTROTHERM

Indicated 67 percent lower

The company late on Tuesday said it had submitted an application for the launching of insolvency protection proceedings and for the opening of insolvency proceedings under its own administration.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.7 pct, S&P 500 -0.8 pct, Nasdaq -1 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei -0.1 pct at Wednesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Germany's consumer price inflation for June was confirmed at a rate of -0.1 percent month-on-month and +1.7 percent year-on-year, the Federal Statistics Office said on Wednesday.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

