FRANKFURT, July 12 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0621 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BMW
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
CEO Reithofer told daily Handelsblatt BMW remained on track
to achieve record high vehicle sales in 2012, driven by demand
from China and despite weakness in its European business.
SUEDZUCKER
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Europe's largest sugar refiner said it expected stable
prices for sugar inside the European Union in coming months and
repeated its forecast of a substantial rise in operating
earnings to more than 800 million euros in its current fiscal
year.
CHEMICAL INDUSTRY
BASF indicated 0.2 pct lower
The association of German chemical makers VCI is due at 0900
GMT to publish first half revenue and output figures and its
2012 outlook.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.4 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq
-0.5 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei -1.5 pct at Thursday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Wholesale price index for June -1.1 pct m/m, +1.1 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.8164 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)