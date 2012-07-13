FRANKFURT, July 13 The DAX top-30 index .GDAXI looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0645 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Europe's largest automotive group sold 1.3 million cars in mainland China and Hong Kong in the first half of the year, up 17.5 percent from a year earlier.

General Motors Co pushed aside another chief executive at Opel as it moves to reverse 12 years of losses in Europe.

Related news

MUNICH RE

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The reinsurer said global damages in the first half amounted to about $26 billion.

Related news

EADS

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Aircraft makers Airbus and Boeing, left a rain-swept Farnborough Airshow with the U.S. rival winning 50 percent more firm orders than Airbus, including a $14.7 billion bulk buy from United Continental.

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.25 pct, S&P 500 -0.50 pct, Nasdaq -0.75 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei +0.23 pct at 0527 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)