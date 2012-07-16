FRANKFURT, July 16 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0630 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 1.6 percent higher
Deutsche Bank may escape with a lighter penalty than other
banks in Europe if investigators impose fines in the wake of an
interest rate-rigging scandal, two sources familiar with the
bank told Reuters on Sunday.
MUNICH RE
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
Cancelling the London Olympics due, for example, to a
security threat would result in damages of more than 4 billion
euros ($4.9 billion), Andrew Duxbury, underwriting manager at
Munich Re, told a German newspaper.
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Deutsche Post, Europe's largest mail carrier, had a "very
good" first quarter and the trend had continued on to the second
quarter, a German daily said on Saturday, citing Chief Executive
Frank Appel.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
Dominant carmaker Volkswagen reinforced its apparent
immunity from the crisis engulfing Europe's auto industry,
reporting a hefty sales rise and staying on course for another
record year.
EADS
Indicated 0.2 percent lower in Frankfurt
The group's defence unit Cassidian is to acquire 75.1
percent in Carl Zeiss Optronics GmbH, while Carl Zeiss AG
will keep the remaining 24.9 percent.
Separately, the chief executive of Airbus said U.S. rival
Boeing has slashed the prices of Boeing 737 Max aircraft in a
bid to grab market share from Airbus A320neo, a German newspaper
reported on Sunday.
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN
Up 7.3 percent in Frankfurt trade
The German printing machinery maker said its first-quarter
operating loss had widened due to lower sales and costs for
launching new products.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.6 pct, S&P 500 +1.7 pct, Nasdaq
+1.5 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei closed for a public holiday.
OPEL
Ailing European carmaker Opel said it would not need to draw
up a new mid-term business plan following a decision by parent
General Motors Co to abruptly replace its chief executive and
appoint GM Vice Chairman Stephen Girsky as interim CEO.
Separately, Girsky said changes have to be made at the
carmaker to revitalise it, the German daily Bild said on
Saturday, citing his email to staff.
($1 = 0.8167 euros)
(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach and Christoph Steitz)