BRIEF-Halkbank 2016 net profit rises to 2.56 billion lira
* FY 2016 net profit of 2.56 billion lira ($695.88 million) versus 2.32 billion lira year ago
FRANKFURT, July 20 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
A group of banks being investigated in an interest-rate rigging scandal -- including Deutsche Bank -- are looking to pursue a group settlement with regulators rather than face a Barclays-style backlash by going it alone, people familiar with the banks' thinking said.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Exiting Formula One by the end of the year is not on the cards, Mercedes motorsport vice-president Norbert Haug told Die Welt in an interview, adding Mercedes was in "constructive talks" regarding the extension of its 'Concorde Agreement', which governs the commercial side of the sport and expires this year.
HEIDELBERGER DRUCK
Indicated 2.5 percent higher
The company said Chief Executive Bernhard Schreier was to leave the company by the end of 2012 and would be succeeded by Gerold Linzbach.
EX-DIVIDEND:
SUEDZUCKER - dividend 0.70 eur/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.8 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei -1.4 pct at Friday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German June producer prices -0.4 pct m/m, +1.6 pct y/y. Reuters poll was for -0.2 pct m/m, +1.8 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
* Board of CasinoWilds decided to carry out offensive rights issue of 14.5 million Swedish crowns ($1.6 million)
* Says welcomes and supports the initiatives by Stada's management to grow the company’s value Further company coverage: