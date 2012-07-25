FRANKFURT, July 25 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Wednesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0618 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BAYER
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
Germany's largest drugmaker is in concrete talks to sell its
blood glucose meters business, Financial Times Deutschland
reported, citing industry and financial sources.
DAIMLER
Indicated 1.8 percent higher
The maker of Mercedes-Benz cars stuck to its forecast for
roughly flat underlying profits this year, when it posted on
Wednesday a decline in second-quarter results that exceeded
already downbeat market expectations.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 1.8 percent lower
Germany's largest bank became the latest global investment
bank to post weak second quarter pretax profit, as the flagging
euro and lower trading activity hit earnings.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
Everything Everywhere, a joint venture of Deutsche Telekom
and France Telecom, reported its core operating profit
fell 1.3 percent in the second quarter.
FRESENIUS, RHOEN-KLINIKUM
Fresenius indicated 0.4 percent lower
Rhoen-Klinikum indicated unchanged
The healthcare group will take its time before deciding on
whether to attempt a second bid for hospitals operator
Rhoen-Klinikum, three sources familiar with the matter told
Reuters on Tuesday.
RWE
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
The German utility has postponed an investment decision to
go forward with a 3 billion euro ($3.63 billion)offshore wind
project to early next year, Handelsblatt reported. The company
originally planned to get the project running in the second half
of this year.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Supervisory board chairman Gerhard Cromme is considering not
making a bid for re-election, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported,
citing supervisory board sources.
HHLA
Indicated 4.3 percent lower
The port logistics company cut its outlook for 2012
operating profit to 170-190 million euros from at least 200
million as a looming economic slowdown and new schedules of
shipping companies weigh on container throughput.
KRONES
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
The bottling machine maker kept its outlook for a
substantial increase in 2012 earnings, saying gains in the
second half of the year would offset a 7.5 percent decline in
first-half pretax profit.
MTU AERO ENGINES
Indicated 2.2 percent higher
The aircraft engine maker lifted its forecast for 2012,
benefiting from an increased stake in the V2500 engine programme
for Airbus A320 jets and dollar exchange rates, as it reported
slightly better than expected second-quarter results.
WACKER CHEMIE
Indicated 2.0 percent lower
The world's No.2 maker of polysilicon, lowered its outlook
blaming consolidation in the solar industry and a slowdown in
demand in the semiconductor sector, two of the group's main
business areas.
QIAGEN
Indicated 4.3 percent higher
The genetic testing specialist said it was reviewing its
debt structure and may take advantage of low interest rates as
it increased its 2012 guidance after a strong first-half
performance and said it would buy back shares worth up to $100
million.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.8 pct, S&P 500 -0.9 pct, Nasdaq
-0.9 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei -1.4 pct at Wednesday's close.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
METRO - HSBC cuts it price target on the stock to
21 euros from 28 euros, with an "underweight" rating.
SAP - UBS raises its price target on the stock to
56 euros from 51 euros, with a "buy" rating.
CONTINENTAL AG - Societe Generale cuts its price
target to 75 euros from 78 euros, with a "hold" rating.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
July Ifo business climate due at 0800 GMT. Seen at 104.7,
down from 105.3 in June. Current conditions seen at 113.0, down
from 113.9 in the previous month.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.8275 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Harro ten Wolde)