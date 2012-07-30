FRANKFURT, July 30 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 1.0 percent higher on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0613 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BMW
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
Andreas Schaaf, managing director of BMW India, told the
Economic Times that sales of premium and luxury cars in India
will reach their slowest pace in a decade this year. Story: link.reuters.com/tut69s
Related news
DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK
Deutsche Bank indicated 1.5 percent higher
Commerzbank indicated 0.6 percent higher
Markets regulator Bafin has extended its scrutiny of German
banks by investigating more lenders following a global interest
rate rigging scandal, sources have told Reuters. Eight German
banks, which participate or have participated in setting a
benchmark rate known as the Euribor, were ordered to submit
details of how they calculate the interest rate.
Related news
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
Daimler Trucks North America expects strong growth, despite
a weak economy, the unit's chief told Boersen-Zeitung.
Related news
SIEMENS, THYSSENKRUPP
Siemens indicated 1.1 percent higher
ThyssenKrupp indicated 0.5 percent higher
The chairman of the two companies' supervisory boards,
Gerhard Cromme, told Sueddeutsche Zeitung: "As long as I am
chairman of one or both companies, there will not be a merger of
ThyssenKrupp and Siemens."
Related news
CONTINENTAL
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Chances for a return of the German tire maker in the blue
chip index are good, the company's chief executive told
Wirtschafts Woche magazine.
Related news
GEA GROUP
Indicated 1.9 percent lower
The industrial engineering group reported second-quarter
adjusted operating profit broadly in line with estimates and
affirmed its 2012 outlook. However, it said the number of major
orders it receives has declined noticeably.
Related news
RATIONAL
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The German supplier of professional kitchens expects to
benefit from the weak euro, its finance chief told
Boersen-Zeitung.
Related news
RHEINMETALL
Indicated 2.8 percent higher
Qatar wants to buy up to 200 Leopard tanks from Germany,
with a potential value of up to 2 billion euros, German magazine
Spiegel reported on Sunday, without citing sources. The tanks
are made by Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) in collaboration with
German industrial group Rheinmetall.
Related news
IVG IMMOBILIEN
Indicated 1.6 percent higher
The real estate company said it was reducing its debt by
another 200 million euros by transferring seven caverns to the
IVG Cavern Fund. It said it aims to cut its debt to banks, which
is currently at 3.9 billion euros, by another 800-900 million
euros in the next two years.
Related news
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.5 pct, S&P 500 +1.9 pct, Nasdaq
+2.2 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei +0.8 pct at Monday's close.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
COMMERZBANK - Nomura cuts its price target on the
stock to 1.50 euros from 1.70 euros, with a "neutral" rating.
UBS cuts its price target on the stock to 1.15 euros from 1.50
euros, with a "sell" rating.
HENKEL - Societe Generale cuts its
recommendation on the stock to "hold" from "buy".
INFINEON - Jefferies cuts its recommendation on
the stock to "hold" from "buy" and lowers its price target to
5.77 euros from 8.55 euros.
LINDE - Barclays cuts its price target on the
stock to 130.84 euros from 132.41 euros, with an "equal weight"
rating.
SALZGITTER - Nomura cuts its price target on the
stock to 36 euros from 48 euros, with a "buy" rating.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Maria Sheahan)