FRANKFURT, July 31 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Tuesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0626 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
Commerzbank said it expects an operating profit of around 1
billion euros ($1.22 billion) in the first half, of which nearly
450 million euros will be for the second quarter, it said late
on Monday. It also said it was selling Bank Forum to Ukraine's
Smart Group.
Related news
BAYER
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Germany's largest drugmaker Bayer raised its full-year
earnings outlook as the euro's weakness lifted the value of its
overseas revenues.
Related news
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The lender posted a sharp decline in quarterly earnings from
its investment banking and asset management businesses, and its
new chief executives warned that the euro zone debt crisis would
continue to hurt client activity.
Related news
HEIDELBERGCEMENT
Indicated 1.8 percent higher
The company was bolstered by demand for cement in North
American and Asia in the second quarter and was able to charge
its customers higher prices, helping it beat estimates for
quarterly earnings.
Related news
INFINEON
Indicated 1.7 percent lower
The chipmaker struck a more cautious tone for its fourth
quarter, citing global economic uncertainties.
Related news
METRO
Indicated 2.9 percent higher
The retailer reported second-quarter profit ahead of
expectations and said measures to cut costs and drive earnings
were having a positive effect.
Related news
MAN
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The truckmaker has ordered a broad-based hiring freeze at
its truck and bus division to rein in costs as the
commercial-vehicle maker's second-quarter operating profit
plunged by half amid slowing world economies.
Related news
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Premium carmaking unit Audi publishes its second-quarter
results and holds a press conference.
Related news
CELESIO
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The company expects its operating profit to rise further
this year, its Chief Executive Markus Pinger told daily paper
Handelsblatt in an interview.
Related news
HUGO BOSS
Down 0.8 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The fashion house said sales slowed in Asia in the second
quarter of the year, although it maintained its outlook for the
year as sales in Europe surged.
Related news
SGL CARBON
Indicated 4.5 percent lower
German carbon specialist SGL Group said it expects its full
year 2012 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to be flat due
to weak demand for industrial carbon fibers.
Related news
TAKKT
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The B2B marketing specialist said it now expects a slight
organic decrease in 2012 sales due to a more gloomy outlook for
the economies of Europe and North America but said acquisitions
would help it more than offset the decline.
Related news
Porsche SE
Indicated unchanged
H1 results due.
Related news
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.02 pct, S&P 500 -0.05 pct, Nasdaq
-0.4 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei +0.7 pct at Tuesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German retail sales unexpectedly dipped in June on a monthly
basis, dropping for a third month by 0.1 percent in real terms,
preliminary data showed on Tuesday, denting hopes that private
consumption will be the economy's saving grace this year.
German July jobless figures due at 0755 GMT. Seasonally
adjusted unemployment figure seen up 10,000, jobless rate seen
at 6.8 pct, unchanged from last month.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.8168 euros)
(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach, Christoph Steitz and Maria
Sheahan)