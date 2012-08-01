FRANKFURT Aug 1 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open flat on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

Deutsche Telekom

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Cellphone tower operator Crown Castle International Corp has emerged as the lead bidder for the wireless broadcast towers that T-Mobile USA is trying to sell, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Related news

BMW

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Q2 results. The world's largest premium car maker shrugged off a weak European car market to post its second best ever quarterly operating profit highlighting the growing divide between prospering export-oriented premium auto makers and their ailing mass market peers.

Related news

HENKEL

Indicated 1.6 percent higher

Q2 results. The consumer goods maker increased its outlook for earnings per share in 2012 thanks to planned price rises for its products, which range from Schwarzkopf hair products to Loctite glue, and ongoing cost measures.

Related news

FRESENIUS

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

Q2 results. The German healthcare conglomerate posted a 20 percent gain in first-half net income as its injectable generic drugs unit Kabi benefits from rivals' supply shortages.

Related news

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

Q2 results. The dialysis specialist controlled by Fresenius, reported its second-quarter net profit jumped 11 percent to $289 million, beating average expectations.

Related news

PRAKTIKER

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Struggling German home improvements retail chain Praktiker is to push ahead with a disputed financing plan from U.S. investor Anchorage, it said on Tuesday, as a late proposal from a major shareholder would have left a funding gap of at least 60 million euros ($74 million).

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei -0.6 pct at Wednesday's close.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS:

AIXTRON - HSBC has raised the stock to 'neutral' from 'underweight'.

HUGO BOSS - Nomura has cut the stock to 'neutral' from 'buy'.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Markit/BME Mfg PMI for July due 0753 GMT. Seen at 43.3, unchanged from the previous month.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach and Edward Taylor)