FRANKFURT Aug 1 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open flat on Wednesday, according to premarket
data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
Deutsche Telekom
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Cellphone tower operator Crown Castle International Corp
has emerged as the lead bidder for the wireless
broadcast towers that T-Mobile USA is trying to sell, according
to a Wall Street Journal report.
BMW
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Q2 results. The world's largest premium car maker shrugged
off a weak European car market to post its second best ever
quarterly operating profit highlighting the growing divide
between prospering export-oriented premium auto makers and their
ailing mass market peers.
HENKEL
Indicated 1.6 percent higher
Q2 results. The consumer goods maker increased its outlook
for earnings per share in 2012 thanks to planned price rises for
its products, which range from Schwarzkopf hair products to
Loctite glue, and ongoing cost measures.
FRESENIUS
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
Q2 results. The German healthcare conglomerate posted a 20
percent gain in first-half net income as its injectable generic
drugs unit Kabi benefits from rivals' supply shortages.
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
Q2 results. The dialysis specialist controlled by Fresenius,
reported its second-quarter net profit jumped 11 percent to $289
million, beating average expectations.
PRAKTIKER
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Struggling German home improvements retail chain Praktiker
is to push ahead with a disputed financing plan from U.S.
investor Anchorage, it said on Tuesday, as a late proposal from
a major shareholder would have left a funding gap of at least 60
million euros ($74 million).
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq
-0.2 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei -0.6 pct at Wednesday's close.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS:
AIXTRON - HSBC has raised the stock to 'neutral'
from 'underweight'.
HUGO BOSS - Nomura has cut the stock to 'neutral'
from 'buy'.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Markit/BME Mfg PMI for July due 0753 GMT. Seen at 43.3,
unchanged from the previous month.
(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach and Edward Taylor)