FRANKFURT Aug 3 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0606 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
A strong performance in life insurance and asset management
helped the German insurer beat analysts' forecasts in the second
quarter as it confirmed its 2012 operating target.
Related news
SIEMENS
Indicated 2.2 percent higher
The engineering conglomerate said it started a repurchase of
its own stock of up to 3 billion euros ($3.65 billion) to be
carried out by Dec. 30, as authorised by its annual shareholder
meeting on Jan. 25.
In addition, the group would cancel about 33 million
treasury shares.
Related news
SAP
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The business software maker agreed to pay rival Oracle Corp
$306 million in damages over copyright infringement
allegations against a SAP unit, avoiding a new trial.
Related news
EADS
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The German government will consider a request for funding
from Eurocopter for its new civilian helicopter, economy
minister Philipp Roesler said at the group's factory in
Donauwoerth on Thursday, according to media reports.
Eurocopter's German arm needs 1 billion euros to develop the
helicopter, one-third of which should come from the government
and the Bavarian state.
Related news
STADA
Indicated 2.5 percent higher
Indian drugmaker Sun Pharmaceuticals is looking for
acquisitions in Europe, including a possible takeover of
Germany's Stada, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with
the matter.
Sun Pharmaceuticals said it was not in talks with Stada.
Related news
ELRINGKLINGER
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
Q2 results. The German automotive supplier is expected to
report its second-quarter operating profit rose 14.4 percent to
38.1 million euros, the average of eight estimates in a Reuters
poll of banks and brokerages showed.
Related news
SINGULUS
Indicated 5.1 percent lower
The maker of CD and DVD replication systems said it was
becoming more and more difficult to reach full-year targets
after it reported order delays in the second quarter.
Related news
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.7 pct, S&P 500 -0.7 pct, Nasdaq
-0.4 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei -1.1 pct at Friday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Markit Services PMI for July due 0753 GMT. Seen at 49.7,
unchanged from the previous month.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.8224 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Victoria Bryan and Christoph
Steitz)