FRANKFURT Aug 9 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0611 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

VOLKSWAGEN, PORSCHE SE

Volkswagen indicated 0.2 percent lower

Porsche indicated 2.4 percent lower

A New York state court rejected a motion by Porsche Automobil Holding SE to dismiss a $1.4 billion-plus lawsuit brought by 26 hedge funds alleging fraud and unjust enrichment stemming from the company's trading in Volkswagen voting shares in 2008.

Related news and

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 1.8 percent higher

Germany's second biggest lender said it has exceeded its target of strengthening its capital base.

Related news

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

July traffic figures due at 1100 GMT.

Related news

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The telecommunications company said it still plans to pay a minimum dividend of 0.70 euros per share for 2012 after publishing second-quarter results which were broadly in line with expectations.

Related news

BILFINGER BERGER

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The building and industrial services company posted better than expected first-half operating profit, helped by proceeds from disposals.

Related news

DEUTZ

Indicated 3.1 percent lower

The maker of heavy engines posted first-half EBIT that fell by more than half to 21.6 million euros. The company part-owned by Volvo already warned on 2012 profit on July 17.

Related news

PROSIEBENSAT1

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

A German court on Wednesday prevented media conglomerates ProSiebenSat1 and RTL from creating a joint online TV platform, confirming a verdict by the German cartel watchdog.

Related news

RHOEN-KLINIKUM

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

The hospitals operator posted first-half operating profit that was broadly in line with consensus. The company already cut its full-year earnings outlook on July 27, citing stalled restructuring measures at University Hospital Giessen and Marburg and higher wages.

Related news

SGL GROUP

Indicated 1.3 percent lower

The carbon specialist reported second-quarter earnings below expectations as industrial customers of its Carbon Fibers & Composites (CFC) unit put orders on hold.

Related news

SYMRISE

Indicated unchanged

The scent and flavour specialist said first-half EBITDA increased 7 percent to 174 million euros while net income gained 8 percent, both slightly above the average analyst estimate. It confirmed its 2012 outlook.

Related news

TUI AG

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

TUI Travel, controlled by TUI AG, posted a 16 percent decline in third-quarter operating profit but said trading for summer 2012 was very encourating and its 2012/13 trade has started well.

Related news

JENOPTIK

Indicated 2.4 percent higher

The maker of laser technology and optical systems reported an 18 percent increase in second-quarter operating profit to 14.4 million euros, above consensus and said it saw the figure for 2012 reaching 50-55 million euros.

Related news

SMA SOLAR

Indicated 2.1 percent lower

Germany's largest solar group raised the lower end of both its sales and operating profit outlook for the year, due to booming demand in its home market, the world's biggest for solar products.

Related news

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 2.6 percent lower

Germany's second biggest airline posted a wider second-quarter loss due to soaring fuel costs, the euro's weakening against the U.S. dollar and a German air travel tax.

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei +1.1 pct at Thursday's close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8052 euros) (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner and Maria Sheahan)