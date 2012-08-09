Arconic sells 60 pct of its stake in Alcoa for $890 mln
FRANKFURT Aug 9 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0611 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
VOLKSWAGEN, PORSCHE SE
Volkswagen indicated 0.2 percent lower
Porsche indicated 2.4 percent lower
A New York state court rejected a motion by Porsche Automobil Holding SE to dismiss a $1.4 billion-plus lawsuit brought by 26 hedge funds alleging fraud and unjust enrichment stemming from the company's trading in Volkswagen voting shares in 2008.
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 1.8 percent higher
Germany's second biggest lender said it has exceeded its target of strengthening its capital base.
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
July traffic figures due at 1100 GMT.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The telecommunications company said it still plans to pay a minimum dividend of 0.70 euros per share for 2012 after publishing second-quarter results which were broadly in line with expectations.
BILFINGER BERGER
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The building and industrial services company posted better than expected first-half operating profit, helped by proceeds from disposals.
DEUTZ
Indicated 3.1 percent lower
The maker of heavy engines posted first-half EBIT that fell by more than half to 21.6 million euros. The company part-owned by Volvo already warned on 2012 profit on July 17.
PROSIEBENSAT1
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
A German court on Wednesday prevented media conglomerates ProSiebenSat1 and RTL from creating a joint online TV platform, confirming a verdict by the German cartel watchdog.
RHOEN-KLINIKUM
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
The hospitals operator posted first-half operating profit that was broadly in line with consensus. The company already cut its full-year earnings outlook on July 27, citing stalled restructuring measures at University Hospital Giessen and Marburg and higher wages.
SGL GROUP
Indicated 1.3 percent lower
The carbon specialist reported second-quarter earnings below expectations as industrial customers of its Carbon Fibers & Composites (CFC) unit put orders on hold.
SYMRISE
Indicated unchanged
The scent and flavour specialist said first-half EBITDA increased 7 percent to 174 million euros while net income gained 8 percent, both slightly above the average analyst estimate. It confirmed its 2012 outlook.
TUI AG
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
TUI Travel, controlled by TUI AG, posted a 16 percent decline in third-quarter operating profit but said trading for summer 2012 was very encourating and its 2012/13 trade has started well.
JENOPTIK
Indicated 2.4 percent higher
The maker of laser technology and optical systems reported an 18 percent increase in second-quarter operating profit to 14.4 million euros, above consensus and said it saw the figure for 2012 reaching 50-55 million euros.
SMA SOLAR
Indicated 2.1 percent lower
Germany's largest solar group raised the lower end of both its sales and operating profit outlook for the year, due to booming demand in its home market, the world's biggest for solar products.
AIR BERLIN
Indicated 2.6 percent lower
Germany's second biggest airline posted a wider second-quarter loss due to soaring fuel costs, the euro's weakening against the U.S. dollar and a German air travel tax.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei +1.1 pct at Thursday's close.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8052 euros) (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner and Maria Sheahan)
