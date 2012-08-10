FRANKFURT Aug 10 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0629 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 1.0 percent higher

Germany's biggest steelmaker confirmed its full year outlook after posting a smaller-than-expected drop in third-quarter operating profit as its industrial units softened the impact of weaker demand for steel.

RWE, E.ON

RWE indicated 0.1 percent lower

E.ON indicated 0.5 percent lower

The new head of RWE has presented his plans for further job cuts of up to 2,400 positions at Germany's no. 2 utility, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday.

Separately, plans have been made to form a consortium to buy a 66 percent stake in the government-controlled nuclear group Urenco for as much as 7 billion euro, the Financial Times said on Friday. RWE and E.ON jointly hold 33 percent in Urenco.

EADS

Indicated unchanged in Frankfurt

Britain's Serious Fraud Office has formally launched a criminal probe into allegations that European defence group EADS bribed Saudi Arabian officials to win a communications contract.

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Fraport said freight volumes at Frankfurt airport fell 7.6 percent in July. The company already said on Aug. 8 that passenger numbers were up 3.7 percent in Frankfurt in July, according to preliminary figures.

HANNOVER RE

Indicated 3.3 percent lower

The reinsurer missed expectations with net profit of 144 million euros in the second quarter, hit by swings in the value of unrealised derivative and inflation swap positions.

RHEINMETALL

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

The defence group said it could pay for restructuring of its tank business with proceeds from the sale of shares in unit Rheinmetall Airborne Systems to EADS' Cassidian.

IVG IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The real estate company said it still expects to almost break even this year after it posted a slightly smaller-than-expected second-quarter net loss.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.04 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei -1.0 pct at Friday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German consumer price inflation for July was confirmed at a rate of 0.4 percent month-on-month and 1.7 percent year-on-year, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday.

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Harro ten Wolde)