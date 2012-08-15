UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
FRANKFURT Aug 15 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0634 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
The lender is set to finance a restructuring vehicle that will take over a struggling Lloyd Fonds shipping fund with 16 vessels, the Financial Times Deutschland reported, without citing sources.
GAGFAH
Indicated unchanged
Q2 results due after market close. The real estate company is expected to report its quarterly funds from operations (FFO) fell 24.5 percent to 23.7 million euros. Poll:
RHEINMETALL
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The defence group and peers Krauss-Maffei Wegmann and Diehl may lose stakes in HIL, a government-led company to handle military maintenance as the German government seeks to regain control of the business, Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing no sources.
SARTORIUS
Indicated unchanged
The provider of laboratory and process equipment is promoting the sale of its business covering industrial weighing technology, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.
AIR BERLIN
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
Germany's No.2 airline after Lufthansa said it will sell eight of its planes in order to improve its equity ratio, which plummeted in the first half of the year to just 4 percent.
DIC ASSET
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The real estate company affirmed its 2012 outlook for funds from operations (FFO) to increase to 43-45 million euros after its FFO rose 6 percent in the first half of the year.
Q2 results due.
MVV
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
The utility's adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for the nine months through June fell by 9 percent to 226 million euros due to the mild winter, a temporary shut-down of a power plant due to a damaged turbine and low power prices.
VTG
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The freight and railcar rental specialist said it now saw its 2012 revenue and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at the lower end of its forecast range after its first-half earnings declined by 2.3 percent.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones flat, S&P 500 flat, Nasdaq down 0.2 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei down 0.1 pct at Wednesday's close.
AURUBIS - Kepler cuts its recommendation on the stock to "hold" from "buy"
GFK - Societe Generale cuts its recommendation on the stock to "hold" from "buy"
