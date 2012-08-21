FRANKFURT Aug 21 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0608 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.1 pct higher

The group is planning to cut thousands of jobs, Boersen-Zeitung reported, saying a decision could come in October or November.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.3 pct lower

Mobile phone operator Everything Everywhere - owned by France Telecom and Deutsche Telekom - is in advanced discussions to sell part of its spectrum holdings to rival network Three, the Financial Times reported.

Separately British regulator Ofom said it would allow Everything Everywhere to use existing spectrum for 4G.

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.1 pct lower

A private investigator which worked for the German insurer to investigate suspicions of fraudulent insurance claims has handed over confidential data to third parties, German paper Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing documents from the police and state prosecutors. Allianz confirmed the authenticity of the documents.

GERMAN BANKS

The BdB association of private sector banks in Germany wants the European Central Bank to take over all oversight of the sector in the country, German paper Handelsblatt reported, citing a document from the association.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones down 0.03 pct, S&P 500 flat, Nasdaq down 0.1 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei down 0.02 pct at 0505 GMT.

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Peter Dinkloh and Victoria Bryan)